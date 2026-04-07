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Veeam Strengthens Leadership Team Across EMEA East Region
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Strategic promotions reinforce regional growth, technical leadership and customer commitment across the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Africa
DUBAI, UAE, April, 2026 - Veeam® Software, the Data and AI Trust Company, today announced a series of leadership promotions and appointments across its EMEA East region, reinforcing its commitment to customer success, regional growth and technical excellence. These appointments reflect Veeam's continued investment in experienced leadership to support partners and customers across the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Africa. New Leadership Appointments:
DUBAI, UAE, April, 2026 - Veeam® Software, the Data and AI Trust Company, today announced a series of leadership promotions and appointments across its EMEA East region, reinforcing its commitment to customer success, regional growth and technical excellence. These appointments reflect Veeam's continued investment in experienced leadership to support partners and customers across the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Africa. New Leadership Appointments:
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Sales
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Jawad Moghnieh has been promoted to Regional Director, Saudi Arabia & Bahrain, alongside his role as General Manager of Veeam's Saudi entity. Jawad brings more than 17 years of sales leadership experience across the MENA technology sector, with a strong track record in driving market expansion, building high performing teams and developing partner ecosystems. Since joining Veeam, he has played a key role in strengthening the company's presence across Saudi Arabia and the wider region, supporting customers on their data resilience journeys and accelerating regional growth.
Dan Popa has been promoted to Regional Director, Eastern Europe, where he will focus on accelerating growth across the region, strengthening partner ecosystems and supporting customers as they modernise their data resilience strategies. Dan has spent more than nine years at Veeam, holding senior regional leadership roles across Eastern and South-Eastern Europe. He is widely recognised for his work in developing partner networks, supporting public and private sector customers, and contributing to the region's continued business expansion.
Pre-Sales
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Islam Afifi has been promoted to Senior Regional Director, Sales Engineering, EMEA East. With more than 20 years of experience in technical sales and presales leadership, Islam has led diverse technical teams across the Middle East and CIS. At Veeam, he has been instrumental in supporting customers and partners with deep expertise across data protection, cloud infrastructure and cyber resilience, ensuring strong alignment between customer requirements and Veeam's innovation roadmap.
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Ahmad AlSabbah has been promoted to Regional Manager, Sales Engineering, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, further strengthening Veeam's local technical leadership and customer facing capabilities in these key markets. Ahmed has built extensive hands-on experience within Veeam's technical organisation, progressing through multiple systems engineering roles. His background includes supporting enterprise customers and partners with solution design, technical -enablement- and consulting, contributing to long-term- customer success across Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.
Mark Govender has been promoted to Regional Manager, Sales Engineering, Africa. Mark has spent nearly six years at Veeam, progressing through senior systems engineering roles across the African region. His experience spans technical leadership, customer engagement and partner support, with a strong focus on building technical excellence and trusted relationships across Africa's growing data resilience landscape.
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