Emirates NBD Launches Business Support Package To Help Smes Manage Costs And Cash Flow

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, has launched a Business Support Package consisting of a set of temporary fee-relief measures to help SMEs manage day-to-day operations over the next few months.

Emirates NBD's initiative will lend confidence to the business community in light of current regional conditions, while reflecting the UAE leadership's continued focus on stability, resilience and sustainable growth. The measures also complement a series of initiatives introduced by the Dubai Government and the Central Bank of the UAE.

The Business Support Package from the bank offers the following measures including:

. Waiver of loan deferment fees

. Waiver of international courier charges for business card deliveries

. Waiver of cheque return fee due to unforeseen cash flow interruption

. Waiver of cash withdrawal fees at ATMs across the UAE and GCC

. Waiver of business debit card replacement fee

. Discount of 30% on charges for letter of credit and letter of guarantees

The bank is also offering a discount of 40% on Cash Management services, regularising the introductory pricing offer.

Hamad Mohamed Zayed, Group Head of Business Banking at Emirates NBD, commented:“Emirates NBD is pleased to introduce the Business Support Package reinforcing Emirates NBD's commitment to supporting SMEs by offering them greater flexibility at a time when it matters most. We remain committed to the growth of the sector and to prioritising the financial wellbeing of our customers amidst operational challenges and liquidity pressures. Through the package, we aim to build confidence and provide meaningful support as the UAE continues to consolidate its position as a global competitive economy. Our services remain fully operational, seamless and secure, reflecting the trust businesses place in us.”

The bank's initiative follows the Dubai Government's approval of AED 1 billion in economic facilitation measures to support businesses and strengthen the emirate's economic flexibility, raise readiness levels and ensure a swift response to current requirements. It also comes alongside the Central Bank of the UAE's approval of a comprehensive Financial Institution Resilience Package, designed to reinforce the stability and resilience of the UAE banking sector in light of regional circumstances.

About Emirates NBD:

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9.8 million active customers. As of 31st December 2025, total assets were AED 1.164 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 317 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 787 branches and 4,526 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 4.54 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD demonstrates leadership in sustainability by becoming the first bank globally to publish an IFRS S1 and S2-aligned report along with assurance of financed emissions and through the landmark issuance of the world's first Sustainability-Linked Financing Sukuk by Emirates Islamic of USD 500 million fully aligned with ICMA guidelines. Emirates NBD continues to engage and support communities through its pioneering exchanger volunteer programme which completed 10 years in 2025 with over 160,000 hours contributed to social causes for over 1.1 million beneficiaries.