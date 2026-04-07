Qatar Warns Region 'Close' To Point Where War Escalation Cannot Be Controlled

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP / The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar on Tuesday warned that the war in the Middle East was close to a threshold where it cannot be controlled.

"We have been warning since 2023 that escalation left unchecked will get us into a situation where it cannot be controlled and we are very close to that point and this is why we have been urging all parties to find a resolution to find a way of ending this war before it's too late," Advisor to Prime Minister and Foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari said.

Al-Ansari said that continuation of this war will have an impact on the region, on international economy and international energy markets, adding that "there are no winners if this war continues."

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He further urged all parties to refrain from any escalation that would harm not only the security situation in the region, but the environmental, humanitarian situation in the region. "The attacks on certain critical infrastructures since the war has begun has taken us to the brink, and we don't want to see more of that happening. There are a lot of dangers to that happening when it comes to food security, when it comes to water security, when it comes to environmental security, that we are still at the threshold of all of these challenges, and we hope that we can remain there and we are able to walk back from there to a more safe environment," he added.

Al-Ansari expressed concern at the current situation stating that "we are all waiting for what's going to happen in the next couple of hours."

He further stated that Qatar will continue to defend its sovereignty against any aggression and that it is supportive of the efforts of Pakistan and the other mediators in finding a solution to this crisis.