Qatar, Italy To Improve Cooperation In Education, Student Exchange Programmes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: HE Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al-Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, met with HE Paolo Toschi, Ambassador of the Italian Republic to the State of Qatar, in the presence of Dr. Batoul Hashem Al-Sayed, Director of the Higher Education Institutions Affairs Department at the Ministry, on Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

During the meeting, both sides discussed prospects for enhancing cooperation in the fields of education and higher education, with a focus on student exchange programmes and advanced research initiatives that support a future-oriented approach.

They also reviewed opportunities to expand collaboration between universities in both countries and explored mechanisms to further support and strengthen academic partnerships.

In addition, the meeting addressed a number of issues of mutual interest, reflecting the commitment of both sides to advancing bilateral cooperation in the education sector.