Arctic Wolf Named A 2026 Gartner® Peer Insightstm Customers' Choice For Managed Detection And Response

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Customers give Arctic Wolf highest overall and 99% willingness to recommend ratings

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf ®, the cybersecurity and AI company, today announced that it has been recognized as a 2026 Gartner® Peer InsightsTM Customers' Choice for Managed Detection and Response (MDR). Arctic Wolf received the highest overall rating of any vendor, with a 4.9 out of 5.0 based on 241 customer reviews and received a 99% willingness to recommend as of January 31, 2026.

We believe this recognition reflects the consistent outcomes customers achieve with Arctic Wolf, which delivers 24x7 threat detection, rapid investigation, and guided response to help organizations meaningfully reduce cyber risk. The company's MDR service is trusted by organizations of all sizes to strengthen security maturity, cut through alert noise, and accelerate response with expert-led support.

“We think being recognized as a 2026 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Managed Detection and Response is a testament to the trust our customers place in Arctic Wolf,” said Dan Schiappa, president of Technology and Services at Arctic Wolf.“Our team is relentlessly focused on delivering outcomes that matter, including faster detection, more accurate response, and expert guidance across the full security lifecycle. We believe this recognition reflects the dedication of our analysts, engineers, and concierge teams, and the value our platform brings to organizations seeking reliable, scalable, and human-centered security operations.”

The 2026 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Managed Detection and Response analyzes verified customer feedback to help technology buyers understand real-world experience with MDR providers. Vendors designated as a Customers' Choice have met or exceeded both the market average for Overall Experience and User Interest and Adoption.

Customer reviews consistently highlight Arctic Wolf's ease of deployment, expert guidance, fast response times, and the clarity provided by its unified platform and Concierge Security® model. Many reviewers also emphasize the value of Arctic Wolf's ongoing partnership and its ability to help organizations mature their security operations quickly and effectively.

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Gartner and Peer Insights are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates. Gartner® Peer InsightsTM content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Arctic Wolf

Arctic Wolf is the cybersecurity and AI company that ends cyber risk by transforming it into business resilience. Powered by the Aurora® Superintelligence Platform, Arctic Wolf delivers modern security operations built on proprietary AI and decades of real-world expertise. By combining AI‐driven automation with expert‐validated precision, Arctic Wolf takes ownership of cyber risk-so organizations can operate with confidence, control, and the freedom to innovate.

© 2026 Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc., All Rights Reserved. Arctic Wolf, Aurora, Alpha AI, Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud, Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response, Arctic Wolf Managed Risk, Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness, Arctic Wolf Incident Response, and Arctic Wolf Concierge Security Team are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc.

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