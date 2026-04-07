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Doubleverify To Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results On May 6, 2026


2026-04-07 08:32:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that it will report first quarter 2026 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss DV's financial results, recent developments and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. ET following the release of the financial results.

What: DoubleVerify First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Wednesday, May 6, 2026
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Dial-in: US/Canada Toll-Free: (800) 715-9871
International: +1 (646) 307-1963
Conference ID: 5064608
Webcast:

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) is the industry's leading media effectiveness platform that leverages AI to drive superior outcomes for global brands. By creating more effective, transparent ad transactions, we make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Learn more at .

Investor Relations
Brinlea Johnson
The Blueshirt Group
...

Media Contact
Chris Harihar
Crenshaw Communications
646-535-9475
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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