Congress Backs Pawan Khera, Targets Assam CM Sarma Over Wife's Passport Row

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) Amid an ongoing political controversy where Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife was accused of allegedly possessing foreign passports by Congress leader Pawan Khera, the latter has found support from his party with leaders of the grand old party accusing CM Sarma of "narrow-mindedness" and "corruption".

The charge made by Khera has been strongly denied by the Chief Minister and his family.

Speaking to IANS, Uttarakhand Congress President Ganesh Godiyal said, "I believe that Himanta Biswa Sarma, should realise that although he is soon going to step down, at present he holds the office of the Chief Minister. His language does not seem like that of a modest person."

About the allegations made by Pawan Khera, Godiyal said, "It is his (Sarma's) responsibility to prove the people of the country and of Assam, to think how could he come out clean from the allegations made against him."

The Uttarakhand Congress Chief alleged that CM Sarma could make a place in the BJP because "what he speaks is very close to the party's ideology".

"His talks, which reflect narrow-mindedness, is close to the BJP's ideology that is why he could fit in there," he added.

Addressing a press conference, Congress Media In-charge, Pradeep Kumar Balmuchu reiterated Khera's allgations that CM Sarma's wife allegedly has three passports, that of "UAE, Antigua and Barbuda, and Egypt".

"AIl the three (passports) are alive right now. I don't know whether (she) has an Indian passport or not," he alleged.

He told reporters, "Both UAE and Egypt are Muslim-dominated countries. Here they do politics by abusing the Muslims, calling them 'Miyas'. They want to polarise the elections."

"They may be a resident of these countries or may have property or something there," Balmuchu added.

Questioning the citizenship of CM Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, the Congress leader said, "He (Chief Minister Sarma) speaks of being purely national but first should make it clear whether his wife is Indian or not and if she is Indian how can she posses three passports?"

The Assam Police arrived at Khera's residence in Delhi on Tuesday after Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, lodged an FIR over the issue on Monday.

Reacting about the issue, Congress MP Imran Masood told IANS, "This is the result of their frenzy. The documents that have been produced are documentary evidence. No amount of talking can erase them."

Meanwhile, highlighting the support of CM Sarma among women voters, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika said, "The women of Assam give love and blessings to Himanta Biswa Sarma. More women attend our (BJP's) gatherings, which is why our schemes are mostly for women. Also the blessings of women are very important for us."

The Assembly elections are scheduled in Assam on April 9.