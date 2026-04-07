Nervgen Pharma Announces Successful End-Of-Phase 2 Meeting And FDA Alignment On RESTORE, A Phase 3 Registrational Study Of NVG-291 For Chronic Tetraplegia



Alignment with the FDA across proposed study parameters of RESTORE, a 16-week registrational study evaluating NVG-291 in chronic tetraplegia.

Primary endpoint will be the change from baseline in GRASSP Quantitative Prehension at Week 12, a validated functional endpoint designed to capture improvement in fine-motor hand use, the highest priority domain in tetraplegia.

Key secondary endpoints include Patient and Clinician Global Impression of Change (PGIC/CGIC), and blinded qualitative interviews designed to contextualize the clinical meaningfulness of NVG-291. RESTORE initiation remains on-track for mid-2026, with study initiation activities underway.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NervGen Pharma Corp. (“NervGen” or the“Company") (NASDAQ: NGEN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class neuroreparative therapeutics for spinal cord injury (SCI) and other neurotraumatic and neurologic conditions, today announced the completion of a successful End-of-Phase 2 (EOP2) meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and alignment on RESTORE, the Company's Phase 3 registrational study designed to evaluate NVG-291 for the treatment of chronic tetraplegia.

“We are grateful for the continued and collaborative partnership with the FDA,” said Adam Rogers, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of NervGen.“RESTORE's design, anchored by the strength and totality of the CONNECT SCI data, was shaped in close collaboration with the FDA, the SCI community, key opinion leaders, and advocates, to ensure the clinical data and outcomes generated reflect what matters most to the individuals it's designed to serve. We are working tirelessly and advancing with urgency to continue developing a potentially life-changing therapy for individuals with chronic tetraplegia.”

“I have spent over 30 years working to advance treatments for SCI, and the progress we are witnessing with NVG-291 represents the most compelling clinical evidence for a pharmacologic treatment to date in chronic tetraplegia," said Armin Curt, MD, Clinical Director of the Accelerated Translational Program at Wings for Life, a global nonprofit research foundation with the mission to find a cure for SCI. "Wings for Life supported CONNECT SCI because we believed in NVG-291, and the data validated that belief. RESTORE's registrational trial design, including the use of GRASSP Quantitative Prehension as a functional primary endpoint uniquely designed to capture change in the highest priority domain in tetraplegia, represents what we believe will be the future for clinical trial design in SCI. Paired with secondary measures and blinded qualitative interviews that convey both the participant and clinician perspective on independence and quality of life, this design reflects the rigor and depth the SCI community deserves. This is a tangible step toward making the first pharmacologic treatment for chronic tetraplegia a reality.”

Overview of the RESTORE Phase 3 Registrational Study Design



Study Design: Randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled; approximately 150 subjects.

Population Characteristics: Adults aged 18-75 with chronic tetraplegia due to traumatic SCI (≥C7; ASIA Impairment Scale C or D), 1-10 years post-injury.

Study Sites: Up to 60 sites across the United States and Canada.

Dosing Regimen: Daily subcutaneous injections of NVG-291 for 12 weeks, followed by a 4-week observational period.

Primary Endpoint: Change from baseline to Week 12 in GRASSP Quantitative Prehension (QtP), a validated measure of functional hand use.

Key Secondary Endpoints: PGIC, CGIC, Spinal Cord Independence Measure, Version-III (SCIM-III), and lower extremity spasticity, as measured by the Modified Ashworth Scale.

Qualitative Assessments: Blinded qualitative interviews will be conducted when exiting the 16-week study period to contextualize the clinical meaningfulness and real-world impact of NVG-291. Open-Label Extension (OLE): An optional 12-week OLE will follow the main study, providing access to NVG-291 for all placebo-randomized subjects.



The RESTORE registrational study remains on-track for initiation in mid-2026, with study initiation activities underway.

Phase 1b/2a CONNECT SCI Chronic Tetraplegia Data Supports the RESTORE Phase 3 Registrational Study Design

Data from the randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 1b/2a CONNECT SCI study in chronic tetraplegia supports the RESTORE registrational study design, including endpoint selection, timing of assessments, and dosing regimen.



Primary Endpoint Selection (GRASSP QtP): A mean improvement of +3.7 points at Week 12 in NVG-291-treated subjects versus +0.4 points for placebo-treated subjects (+3.3-point treatment difference), exceeding the 2.0-point minimally important difference.

Sustained Treatment Effect at Week 16: Continued improvement in GRASSP QtP to +4.4 points for NVG-291-treated subjects versus +1.2 points for placebo-treated subjects, demonstrating a sustained treatment effect at Week 16, four weeks after treatment cessation.

Clinical Meaningfulness (PGIC): 75% (6/8) of NVG-291-treated subjects reported being“much” or“very much” improved (≥6/7 PGIC score) versus 33% (3/9) of placebo-treated subjects, reinforcing the relevance of observed functional gains.

Real-World Impact: Blinded qualitative interviews conducted up to 364 days post-study contextualized systemic improvements, including 67% (6/9) of NVG-291-treated subjects reporting improved bladder control and 56% (5/9) reporting reduced muscle spasticity. Dosing Regimen and Safety: Favorable safety and tolerability across 12 weeks of daily subcutaneous dosing of NVG-291, with no treatment-related serious adverse events or treatment discontinuations.



Phase 1b/2a CONNECT SCI Subacute Tetraplegia Update

Following a successful EOP2 meeting and FDA alignment across the proposed study parameters of RESTORE, NervGen has elected to conclude enrollment in the Phase 1b/2a CONNECT SCI study in subacute tetraplegia and unblind available data.

FDA alignment on the RESTORE registrational study design emphasizes clinical endpoints that capture how individuals with chronic tetraplegia function, feel, and succeed in everyday life. The Company intends to apply this regulatory alignment and endpoint framework to inform a future registrational-quality study in subacute tetraplegia.

About NervGen Pharma

NervGen Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: NGEN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class neuroreparative therapeutics for spinal cord injury (SCI) and other neurotraumatic and neurologic conditions. The Company's mission is to transform the lives of individuals living with SCI by enabling the nervous system to repair itself. NervGen's lead therapeutic candidate, NVG-291, is a subcutaneously administered, neuroreparative peptide designed to target the inhibitory CSPG-PTPσ pathway. NVG-291 is the first pharmacologic candidate to improve function, independence, and quality of life in chronic tetraplegia, as demonstrated in the Phase 1b/2a CONNECT SCI study. NVG-291 has received Fast Track designation from the FDA and Orphan Drug designation from the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of SCI. Through NVG-291 and the Company's next-generation candidate, NVG-300, NervGen is pursuing a pharmacologic approach to transform the treatment paradigm for neurotraumatic and neurologic conditions with significant unmet medical need. For more information, visit and follow NervGen on X and LinkedIn.

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