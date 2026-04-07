403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US-Israeli Attacks Kill Over Dozen in Iran
(MENAFN) At least 18 people — among them two children — were killed and 24 others wounded Tuesday when US-Israeli strikes tore through residential areas in northern Iran, Iranian media reported, marking yet another deadly escalation in a conflict now grinding into its second month.
Media, citing a deputy governor of Alborz province, reported that the strikes hit homes and civilian shelters across the region during the morning hours. The official confirmed 18 fatalities, including two children, with all 24 wounded evacuated to medical facilities for treatment.
The bloodshed comes as regional hostilities continue to spiral since Israel and the United States launched their offensive against Iran on February 28 — a campaign that has now killed more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iranian authorities have not issued an updated cumulative toll in recent days.
Tehran has responded to the offensive with successive waves of drone and missile strikes directed at Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military assets — attacks that have inflicted casualties, crippled infrastructure, and sent destabilizing shockwaves through global energy markets and international aviation corridors.
Tuesday's strike on civilian dwellings in Alborz province intensifies mounting international scrutiny over the conduct of the air campaign and the growing human cost borne by Iran's civilian population — with no diplomatic off-ramp yet in sight.
Media, citing a deputy governor of Alborz province, reported that the strikes hit homes and civilian shelters across the region during the morning hours. The official confirmed 18 fatalities, including two children, with all 24 wounded evacuated to medical facilities for treatment.
The bloodshed comes as regional hostilities continue to spiral since Israel and the United States launched their offensive against Iran on February 28 — a campaign that has now killed more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iranian authorities have not issued an updated cumulative toll in recent days.
Tehran has responded to the offensive with successive waves of drone and missile strikes directed at Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military assets — attacks that have inflicted casualties, crippled infrastructure, and sent destabilizing shockwaves through global energy markets and international aviation corridors.
Tuesday's strike on civilian dwellings in Alborz province intensifies mounting international scrutiny over the conduct of the air campaign and the growing human cost borne by Iran's civilian population — with no diplomatic off-ramp yet in sight.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment