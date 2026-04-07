Kazakhstan, Georgia Strengthen Ties With Landmark Cooperation Program

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev and Georgia's Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili signed a Program of Cooperation for 2026-2027, Trend reports via the Kazakh MFA.

During his meeting with Botchorishvili in Tbilisi, Kosherbayev highlighted the initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to establish an International Water Organization within the UN framework, aimed at strengthening global cooperation on sustainable water management and ensuring water security.

The ministers also noted the significant potential to expand cooperation in the agro-industrial sector, digital economy, and financial services.

During discussions on economic matters, the parties expressed satisfaction with the positive growth in trade turnover, the volume of Kazakh investments in Georgia exceeding $600 million, and the active participation of Kazakh companies in projects in logistics, energy, and finance.