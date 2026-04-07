New 'Living Well In Later Life' Project Launches Across Hampshire

MENAFN - Pressat) A new five-year project aimed at helping older people stay active, independent and connected has officially launched across Hampshire.

Age Concern Hampshire has announced the start of its Living Well in Later Life project, supported by the National Lottery Community Fund, which will deliver a wide range of physical activity and wellbeing sessions in communities across the county.

The initiative will see accessible and engaging activities rolled out at Age Concern Hampshire's Care and Wellbeing Centres, as well as local venues as part of the charity's wider social groups offering. Sessions will focus on improving strength, balance and overall wellbeing, while also creating opportunities for social connection to help tackle loneliness and isolation.

As the programme gets underway, staff are already taking part in specialist training to support delivery of the sessions. Delivered in partnership with the British Gymnastics Foundation through the Love to Move programme, training is being completed across two cohorts and will be finalised by the end of April.

This investment in skills will enable staff to quickly put their learning into practice, supporting the delivery of safe, evidence-informed sessions that help improve strength, balance and confidence. By focusing on early intervention and prevention, the programme aims to support older people to remain active, independent and connected within their communities.

Jemma Saunders, Community Engagement Officer at Age Concern Hampshire, said:

“I'm really excited to begin the Love to Move training with the British Gymnastics Foundation. This training will help equip us to further deliver expert, thoughtful physical activity and wellbeing sessions that truly benefit the people we support. I'm also really grateful that this forms part of my continued professional development - it's great to be able to grow in my role while making a positive difference to others.”

The sessions are designed to be inclusive and adaptable, welcoming people of all abilities. Whether participants are looking to build confidence in movement, improve mobility, or simply enjoy social interaction in a friendly environment, the programme aims to provide something for everyone.

Brogan Rehill, Head of Strategy, Partnerships and Community Impact, added:

“We are incredibly grateful to the National Lottery Community Fund for making this programme possible. Living Well in Later Life is all about supporting older people to stay active by moving more, be connected and feel confident, through friendly, accessible sessions in local communities. By focusing on prevention and early support, we hope to help more people maintain their independence and feel part of their community for longer.”

Age Concern Hampshire says the project reflects growing recognition of the importance of physical activity and social connection in maintaining health and wellbeing in later life.

For more information about how to make a referral for an individual or to enquire about participating in sessions, contact Age Concern Hampshire at [email protected] or call 01962 868545.

ENDS