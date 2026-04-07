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Avantel Secures INR 11.59 Crore Order From Newspace India Limited For Supply And Commissioning Of Xponders
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 7th April 2026: Avantel Limited has received a purchase order valued at ₹11.59 crore (excluding taxes) from NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) for the supply, installation, and commissioning of MSS Terminals (Xponders). The order is scheduled to be executed by October 2026.
NSIL is the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) under the Department of Space, Government of India. NSIL is responsible for commercialising space products and services, including launch services, satellite services, and transfer of space technologies to industry.
This order further strengthens Avantel's contribution to India's growing space ecosystem, particularly in the domain of satellite communication infrastructure. The engagement highlights the company's continued focus on delivering high-reliability, indigenously developed solutions aligned with national initiatives such as Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, aimed at enhancing self-reliance in critical technologies.
Commenting on the development, Siddhartha Abburi, Director, Avantel Limited, said,"We are pleased to receive this order from NewSpace India Limited, which reflects continued trust in Avantel's capabilities in delivering advanced communication solutions. This engagement reinforces our commitment to supporting India's space sector with robust, high-performance, and indigenous technologies that meet stringent operational requirements."
About Avantel Limited
Founded by Dr. Vidyasagar Abburi, Avantel Limited has been at the forefront of strategic communication solutions for over three decades. Specializing in advanced communication products, radar systems, and network management software, Avantel's expertise spans satellite communications (SATCOM), radar subsystems, Software-Defined Radios (SDRs), and defence electronics. The company is dedicated to strengthening national security and contributing to India's self-reliance in critical technology areas.
NSIL is the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) under the Department of Space, Government of India. NSIL is responsible for commercialising space products and services, including launch services, satellite services, and transfer of space technologies to industry.
This order further strengthens Avantel's contribution to India's growing space ecosystem, particularly in the domain of satellite communication infrastructure. The engagement highlights the company's continued focus on delivering high-reliability, indigenously developed solutions aligned with national initiatives such as Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, aimed at enhancing self-reliance in critical technologies.
Commenting on the development, Siddhartha Abburi, Director, Avantel Limited, said,"We are pleased to receive this order from NewSpace India Limited, which reflects continued trust in Avantel's capabilities in delivering advanced communication solutions. This engagement reinforces our commitment to supporting India's space sector with robust, high-performance, and indigenous technologies that meet stringent operational requirements."
About Avantel Limited
Founded by Dr. Vidyasagar Abburi, Avantel Limited has been at the forefront of strategic communication solutions for over three decades. Specializing in advanced communication products, radar systems, and network management software, Avantel's expertise spans satellite communications (SATCOM), radar subsystems, Software-Defined Radios (SDRs), and defence electronics. The company is dedicated to strengthening national security and contributing to India's self-reliance in critical technology areas.
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