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Three Killed, Dozen Injured as Russia Strikes Bus in Ukraine
(MENAFN) A Russian drone attack struck a city bus in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region on Tuesday, leaving at least three people dead and 12 others wounded, according to Ukrainian officials.
Oleksandr Hanzha, the regional governor, said the strike hit the heart of Nikopol, a city situated on the right bank of the Dnieper River.
“This was not a random strike,” Hanzha said in a statement on Telegram.
Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported that the attack occurred in the morning, with emergency teams responding immediately.
“Together with medical personnel, they managed to free and rescue seven people,” he said.
Separately, Ukraine’s Air Force announced that its air defenses intercepted 77 of 111 drones launched by Russia overnight.
Russian authorities have yet to comment on the bus attack. The Russian Defense Ministry stated that 45 Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight, including 19 over the northwestern Leningrad region.
Oleksandr Hanzha, the regional governor, said the strike hit the heart of Nikopol, a city situated on the right bank of the Dnieper River.
“This was not a random strike,” Hanzha said in a statement on Telegram.
Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported that the attack occurred in the morning, with emergency teams responding immediately.
“Together with medical personnel, they managed to free and rescue seven people,” he said.
Separately, Ukraine’s Air Force announced that its air defenses intercepted 77 of 111 drones launched by Russia overnight.
Russian authorities have yet to comment on the bus attack. The Russian Defense Ministry stated that 45 Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight, including 19 over the northwestern Leningrad region.
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