Display Logic Named LUXX Light + Retail Technology Authorized Distributor
"The LUXX retail technology portfolio aligns perfectly with our engineering-first approach," said Keith Morton, CEO of Display Logic. "Retailers need dynamic engagement at the shelf level, and LUXX delivers both visual impact and structural practicality, from the display screen all the way down to the power infrastructure beneath it."
The LUXX eShelf® Portfolio
Display Logic now distributes and integrates products across two core categories:
Retail Technology
eShelf® Stretch Screens - 8.8" to 47.1" shelf-edge displays with WiFi, touch, ESL, and movement sensing
eShelf® Header Displays - high-visibility above-shelf branding screens
eShelf® Tablet Size - 15.6" and 18.5" units for wall or POS placement
eShelf® Digital Display Box - transparent LCD overlay cases for product showcasing
eShelf® Digital Photo Frame - standalone promotional displays
LoziBoxxTM - LED light box purpose-built for Lozier-compatible gondola shelving
Shelftag Lighting Fixture - illuminates shelf-edge price tags and products below
LoziLight® - Effortlessly converts retail shelves into brilliantly lit product displays
Shelf Electrification
PowerTraxxTM Roll It! - the world's first rollable magnetic power track; installs without removing shelving
LoziTraxxTM - slim-track electrification for North American pegboard back wall shelving
PowerTraxxTM Mount It! - compact fixed-mount alternative
Magnetic Cable Channel - keeps wiring clean and correctly routed
Built for National Retail Programs
Unlike consumer-grade panels retrofitted for retail use, every LUXX product is purpose-built for commercial shelf environments. The platform supports centralized CMS control, dynamic pricing integration, multi-display synchronization, and phased national rollouts - making it ideal for grocery, big box, beverage, convenience, and CPG retail environments.
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