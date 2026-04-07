Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Display Logic Named LUXX Light + Retail Technology Authorized Distributor


2026-04-07 04:45:46
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Display Logic has been officially appointed as an authorized distributor and integration partner for the LUXX Light + Retail Technology eShelf ® portfolio, including LCD displays, shelf lighting, and retail electrification solutions for retail and commercial applications.

"The LUXX retail technology portfolio aligns perfectly with our engineering-first approach," said Keith Morton, CEO of Display Logic. "Retailers need dynamic engagement at the shelf level, and LUXX delivers both visual impact and structural practicality, from the display screen all the way down to the power infrastructure beneath it."

The LUXX eShelf® Portfolio

Display Logic now distributes and integrates products across two core categories:

Retail Technology

eShelf® Stretch Screens - 8.8" to 47.1" shelf-edge displays with WiFi, touch, ESL, and movement sensing
eShelf® Header Displays - high-visibility above-shelf branding screens
eShelf® Tablet Size - 15.6" and 18.5" units for wall or POS placement
eShelf® Digital Display Box - transparent LCD overlay cases for product showcasing
eShelf® Digital Photo Frame - standalone promotional displays
LoziBoxxTM - LED light box purpose-built for Lozier-compatible gondola shelving
Shelftag Lighting Fixture - illuminates shelf-edge price tags and products below
LoziLight® - Effortlessly converts retail shelves into brilliantly lit product displays

Shelf Electrification

PowerTraxxTM Roll It! - the world's first rollable magnetic power track; installs without removing shelving
LoziTraxxTM - slim-track electrification for North American pegboard back wall shelving
PowerTraxxTM Mount It! - compact fixed-mount alternative
Magnetic Cable Channel - keeps wiring clean and correctly routed

Built for National Retail Programs

Unlike consumer-grade panels retrofitted for retail use, every LUXX product is purpose-built for commercial shelf environments. The platform supports centralized CMS control, dynamic pricing integration, multi-display synchronization, and phased national rollouts - making it ideal for grocery, big box, beverage, convenience, and CPG retail environments.

MENAFN07042026003118003196ID1110950533



EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search