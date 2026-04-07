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Delhi High Court Restrains Launch of ‘Glenwalk’Godfather’ in Trademark Row
(MENAFN- 1) New Delhi, April 6, 2026: Devans Modern Breweries Limited,’one of India’s leading alcohol companies, has approached the Delhi High Court in a trademark infringement matter against Cartel Bros, an entity backed by Sanjay Dutt.
Devans alleged that Cartel Bros had dishonestly adopted the ”ark “GODFATHER”, which is identical to its well-established and registered trademark used for its flagship beer brand. The company submitted ”hat its “GODFATHER” mark enjoys significant reputation and goodwill in the Indian market, supported by multiple trademark registrations, and that the Defendants’ use of the identical mark for whisky would amount to infringement and passing off.
Following detailed submissions before the Court, the Defendants agreed to defer the commercial launch of their product under the impugned mark until the next date of hearing.
The Hon’ble Court has also directed the Defendants to refrain from issuing any fresh promotional or social media communications in relation“ to the product under the “GODFATHER” mark in the interim.
Devans alleged that Cartel Bros had dishonestly adopted the ”ark “GODFATHER”, which is identical to its well-established and registered trademark used for its flagship beer brand. The company submitted ”hat its “GODFATHER” mark enjoys significant reputation and goodwill in the Indian market, supported by multiple trademark registrations, and that the Defendants’ use of the identical mark for whisky would amount to infringement and passing off.
Following detailed submissions before the Court, the Defendants agreed to defer the commercial launch of their product under the impugned mark until the next date of hearing.
The Hon’ble Court has also directed the Defendants to refrain from issuing any fresh promotional or social media communications in relation“ to the product under the “GODFATHER” mark in the interim.
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