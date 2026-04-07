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Hezbollah Launches Multiple Strikes on Israeli Military, Settlements
(MENAFN) Hezbollah announced Monday that it carried out 44 attacks targeting Israeli military positions, bases, and settlements in northern Israel and southern Lebanon.
According to reports, the Lebanese group stated the operations were conducted “in defense of Lebanon and its people” amid ongoing Israeli strikes on the country since March 2. The attacks reportedly included strikes on Israeli troop gatherings and Merkava tanks in southern Lebanon, as well as assaults on military bases and logistical sites in northern Israel and the occupied Golan Heights.
Hezbollah said it targeted Israel’s Northern Command base at Givat Olga and the Tsnobar base in the Golan Heights using missiles and drones. The group also intensified attacks on northern Israeli settlements, including Nahariya, Kiryat Shmona, and Metula, while launching drone strikes against troop positions near the border.
Reports state that Israel has conducted airstrikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since Hezbollah’s cross-border attack on March 2, despite a ceasefire that began in November 2024. Hezbollah has maintained rocket barrages into Israel since early March, citing retaliation for continued Israeli strikes on Lebanon and the killing of Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the joint US-Israeli airstrike on February 28.
According to reports, the Lebanese group stated the operations were conducted “in defense of Lebanon and its people” amid ongoing Israeli strikes on the country since March 2. The attacks reportedly included strikes on Israeli troop gatherings and Merkava tanks in southern Lebanon, as well as assaults on military bases and logistical sites in northern Israel and the occupied Golan Heights.
Hezbollah said it targeted Israel’s Northern Command base at Givat Olga and the Tsnobar base in the Golan Heights using missiles and drones. The group also intensified attacks on northern Israeli settlements, including Nahariya, Kiryat Shmona, and Metula, while launching drone strikes against troop positions near the border.
Reports state that Israel has conducted airstrikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since Hezbollah’s cross-border attack on March 2, despite a ceasefire that began in November 2024. Hezbollah has maintained rocket barrages into Israel since early March, citing retaliation for continued Israeli strikes on Lebanon and the killing of Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the joint US-Israeli airstrike on February 28.
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