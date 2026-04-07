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Floods Claim Nearly Thirty Lives in Angola
(MENAFN) Severe flooding triggered by relentless rains has claimed at least 29 lives across Angola’s Benguela and Luanda provinces, with 17 people injured and three still unaccounted for, according to provincial figures released Monday by the country’s Civil Protection and Firefighting Services.
The coastal province of Benguela bore the brunt of the disaster, recording 23 deaths. It also accounted for 13 of the injured and two of the missing, making it the hardest-hit area as floodwaters swept through communities along the Atlantic.
In the capital, Luanda, authorities confirmed six fatalities, with one person still missing as emergency teams continue search efforts.
"The floods affected a total of 33,355 people in the two provinces, flooded 6,752 homes and caused 201 house collapses in Benguela," the service said.
Officials reported extensive damage in Benguela, including destroyed boats and vehicles. In Luanda, critical infrastructure has been disrupted, with telecommunications, electricity, healthcare, and education services impacted. Authorities also cited landslides and uprooted trees as part of the widespread destruction.
The coastal province of Benguela bore the brunt of the disaster, recording 23 deaths. It also accounted for 13 of the injured and two of the missing, making it the hardest-hit area as floodwaters swept through communities along the Atlantic.
In the capital, Luanda, authorities confirmed six fatalities, with one person still missing as emergency teams continue search efforts.
"The floods affected a total of 33,355 people in the two provinces, flooded 6,752 homes and caused 201 house collapses in Benguela," the service said.
Officials reported extensive damage in Benguela, including destroyed boats and vehicles. In Luanda, critical infrastructure has been disrupted, with telecommunications, electricity, healthcare, and education services impacted. Authorities also cited landslides and uprooted trees as part of the widespread destruction.
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