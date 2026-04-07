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Israel Launches Artillery Shell on Syrian Area
(MENAFN) Israeli forces struck agricultural land in the rural outskirts of Quneitra province in southern Syria on Monday, marking yet another in a relentless series of incursions into Syrian territory.
An artillery shell landed in the town of Tal al-Ahmar al-Sharqi, according to Syrian media, which reported the incident without providing additional details.
The latest strike follows a deadly attack just days earlier — on Friday — when Israeli forces fired a tank shell at a civilian vehicle in the village of Al-Za'aroura in the Quneitra countryside, killing a Syrian man.
Monday's shelling is far from an isolated incident. Israeli forces have been targeting Syrian soil at a near-daily rate, conducting ground incursions — particularly across rural stretches of Quneitra and Daraa — while detaining civilians, erecting checkpoints to screen and interrogate residents, and inflicting systematic damage on farmland critical to local livelihoods.
The aggression unfolds against a long-running backdrop of illegal occupation. Israel has held most of Syria's Golan Heights since 1967. Following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024, Tel Aviv declared the 1974 disengagement agreement null and void, subsequently moving forces into the Syrian buffer zone.
Syrians warn that the unrelenting Israeli violations are sabotaging fragile efforts to rebuild national stability and are actively discouraging the foreign investment the country urgently needs to revive its battered economy.
An artillery shell landed in the town of Tal al-Ahmar al-Sharqi, according to Syrian media, which reported the incident without providing additional details.
The latest strike follows a deadly attack just days earlier — on Friday — when Israeli forces fired a tank shell at a civilian vehicle in the village of Al-Za'aroura in the Quneitra countryside, killing a Syrian man.
Monday's shelling is far from an isolated incident. Israeli forces have been targeting Syrian soil at a near-daily rate, conducting ground incursions — particularly across rural stretches of Quneitra and Daraa — while detaining civilians, erecting checkpoints to screen and interrogate residents, and inflicting systematic damage on farmland critical to local livelihoods.
The aggression unfolds against a long-running backdrop of illegal occupation. Israel has held most of Syria's Golan Heights since 1967. Following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024, Tel Aviv declared the 1974 disengagement agreement null and void, subsequently moving forces into the Syrian buffer zone.
Syrians warn that the unrelenting Israeli violations are sabotaging fragile efforts to rebuild national stability and are actively discouraging the foreign investment the country urgently needs to revive its battered economy.
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