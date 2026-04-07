Spicejet Cites 'Technical Issue' After Delhibengaluru Flight Delay Leaves Passengers Stranded For Over 6 Hours

MENAFN - Live Mint) SpiceJet on Monday cited a“technical issue” after its Bengaluru-bound flight SG 199 from Delhi was delayed, leaving passengers stranded at the airport for over six hours.

The airline said an alternate aircraft was arranged as maintenance on the original aircraft required more time than initially expected, a spokesperson said.

In an exclusive statement to LiveMint, the airline spokesperson said,“SpiceJet flight SG 199, dated 6 April 2026, scheduled to operate from Delhi to Bengaluru, was delayed due to a technical issue. An alternate aircraft was arranged because maintenance on the aircraft took longer than initially anticipated. The flight has already landed in Bengaluru.”

“SpiceJet deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to the passengers,” they added.

Internet reacts

Many users raised the issue on X about the delay, stating that the flight was delayed, that there was no food, and that their day was“wasted”.

A 52-second viral video on the platform also showed a passenger, surrounded by other passengers, explaining the problems caused by the delay to airport staff. She claimed that they“openly refused to provide water”.

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One of the users said,“Flight from Delhi to Bangalore delayed for over 10 hours. Scheduled departure was 11:55 AM, now being told 8:00 PM. No proper communication or support provided to passengers. We need a clear explanation for this delay and what actions are being taken.”

“#SG199 Delhi to Bangalore flight was supposed to depart at 11:55 today. Delayed by over 6 hours, there is no official reason behind the flight delay. Passengers r without food, their day wasted,” another said, further tagging the airline and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and asking,“Who will compensate them. Any action against them?”

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A third user remarked,“Chaos created at domestic airport T1D, IGI as @flyspicejet Flight SG 199 bound to #Bengaluru has been delayed for more than 6 hours and there is no confirmation also for future departure!”

ATF prices a partial hike

Meanwhile, the government recently decided to permit only a partial rise in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF ) prices.

Under the revised rates effective 1 April 2026, ATF prices have risen by around 25% in major metro cities, compared with a much steeper 100% increase in global fuel prices. In Delhi, rates climbed to ₹1,04,927 per kilolitre from ₹96,638.14 in March. Kolkata saw prices rise to ₹1,09,450 from ₹99,587.14, while Mumbai recorded an increase to ₹98,247 from ₹90,451.87. In Chennai, prices moved up to ₹1,09,873 from ₹1,00,280.49 last month.

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While welcoming the move, the Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu called it a timely step to ease pressure on passengers and the aviation industry.

The minister took to social media and stated: "With ATF prices in India--deregulated since 2001 and revised monthly based on international benchmarks, facing extraordinary pressure due to global energy disruptions and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a steep increase of over 100 per cent was anticipated from 1 April".

He further added, "In this challenging context, the decision by PSU Oil Marketing Companies, under the Ministry of Petroleum in consultation with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, to implement only a partial and staggered increase of 25% ( ₹15/litre) for domestic airlines is both pragmatic and forward-looking, while ensuring that foreign routes bear the full market-aligned price".

The price revision comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions in West Asia involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, which have disrupted global energy supply chains following the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.