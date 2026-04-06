Global Survey Of Top U.S., U.K Math Students Shines Light On Their Academic Success

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI scores high as a supportive math learning tool for majority of teens queried

Philadelphia, PA, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new survey sheds light on the study habits of some of the top performing math students in the U.S. and U.K, revealing that artificial intelligence (AI) plays an educational role for nearly 70% of the 16- to 18-year-olds queried.

The survey, conducted by Philadelphia-based Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics (SIAM) , surveyed more than 1,300 11th and 12th grade students from across the U.S. and sixth form students in England and Wales – comprising some of each country's top young math minds – to get a glimpse into the motivation and practices behind their academic success.

The students are participants in this year's MathWorks Math Modeling Challenge (M3 Challenge), an annual internet-based, intensive math modeling contest organized by SIAM.

Survey results

According to the survey, 68% of the students turn to AI tools for math assignments or exams, with 10% using them daily, 20% weekly, and 38% using them once in a while.

Why do they use AI for math? Almost half (48%) of respondents said it helps them understand concepts or subjects without having to get a tutor, and a third use AI to quickly check answers before handing in assignments or homework. Nearly a quarter (24%) turn to AI for help with assignments and homework.

Still, 49% of those queried said that while they believe there's a place for AI in math education, it's best used in coordination with human education from teachers to help them create a bridge between prior and new knowledge.

Other findings of the survey:







When it comes to studying in general, 75% of students do their homework in a room by themselves.



57% of respondents said their love of the thrill of problem solving sparked their interest in math, while 41% said the interest came from an inspiring teacher. A third of students were incentivized by better university and career prospects. 58% of students reach out to a teacher for help when grappling with a math problem, half of respondents say they ask a friend or classmate, and almost 40% turn to AI for help.

Learnings for national math scores

“The survey results give us a glimpse into the students' practices and how they are engaging with the technology. These insights may be helpful to guide other students,” said Dr. Suzanne Weekes, SIAM Chief Executive Officer, noting recent studies that show declining math rankings in both the U.S. and U.K.

“In today's data-driven world, the next generation must be competitive and innovative to thrive and research shows that math and analytical skills are key to securing career opportunities in high-growth sectors – from technology and finance to healthcare,” she said.

The majority of those surveyed suggest students can improve their math scores by practicing questions regularly (67%) and keeping up with homework (58%). Other tips they shared include tackling complex math problems in small, manageable steps, applying math to real life situations to better understand concepts, and meeting regularly with the teacher to review material. Additionally, 40% of those queried believe AI tools have the potential to revolutionize math education by reducing math anxiety among students and increasing depth of knowledge.

“I certainly believe that AI has a role to play if integrated thoughtfully and in the right way," Weekes said.

Teachers weigh in

In a parallel SIAM survey, 250 U.S. and U.K. math teachers echoed the students' views on ways math scores can be improved. Educators' top suggestions include doing practice questions regularly (62%), avoiding falling behind with homework (59%), and taking a step-by-step approach to tackling complex math problems (45%). A quarter of teachers recommended doing puzzles or playing cards and board games that involve using math skills.

What can strengthen students' interest in math? The majority (79%) of educators cite an effective and engaging teacher, while more than half recommend exposing students to challenges, games, and puzzles that promote the thrill of problem solving as well as making math fun and relevant in the classroom by connecting concepts to real-life applications. Encouragement from a parent or mentor was cited as being key by 41% of teachers.

Now in its 21st year, M3 Challenge involves high school juniors and seniors, and sixth form students, working in small teams for 14 consecutive hours to devise a solution to a real-world problem using mathematical modeling. Of the hundreds of participating teams, nine finalist teams were selected from across the U.S., England, and Wales, after having their submissions judged by an international panel of mathematicians. Finalist teams will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to New York City to participate in the competition's final judging event, which will take place on April 27.

Sponsored by MathWorks, the leading developer of mathematical computing software, M3 Challenge spotlights applied mathematics and technical computing as powerful problem-solving tools and viable, exciting professions. This year's competition – which will award more than US$100,000 (~£75,000) in scholarship prizes – asked students to use math modeling to assess the personal, societal and financial effects of online and mobile sports gambling, which has exploded in popularity across the U.S. and U.K. over the past decade. It drew the participation of more than 3,400 students on 770 teams.

Learn more about M3 Challenge and the 2026 challenge problem.



See the full list of schools with winning teams.

About Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics

Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics (SIAM), headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is an international society of 14,000+ individual, academic, and corporate members from 100+ countries. SIAM fosters the development of applied mathematics and computational methodologies needed in various application areas. Through publications, conferences, and communities like student chapters, geographic sections, and activity groups, SIAM builds cooperation between mathematics and the worlds of science and technology to solve real-world problems. Further information is available at siam.



About MathWorks

MathWorks is the leading developer of mathematical computing software. MATLAB, the language of engineers and scientists, is a programming environment for algorithm development, data analysis, visualization, and numeric computation. Simulink is a block diagram environment for simulation and Model-Based Design of multidomain and embedded engineering systems. Engineers and scientists worldwide rely on these products to accelerate the pace of discovery, innovation, and development in automotive, aerospace, communications, electronics, industrial automation, and other industries. MATLAB and Simulink are also fundamental teaching and research tools in the world's universities and learning institutions. Founded in 1984, MathWorks employs more than 6,500 people in 34 offices around the world, with headquarters in Natick, Massachusetts, USA. For additional information, visit.

CONTACT: Becky Kerner Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics 267-992-8681...