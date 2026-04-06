Questex's Fierce Sensors And Sensors Converge Announce The 2026 Rising Stars

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's Fierce Sensors, in partnership with Sensors Converge, North America's leading event driving smarter, more connected systems, today announces the 2026 Rising Stars, recognizing individuals who are driving advancements in sensing, electronics, and embedded technologies through innovation, leadership, and impact.

The Rising Stars program honors emerging leaders and innovators who are pushing the boundaries of technology. These individuals represent the next generation of engineers, entrepreneurs, product leaders, and researchers shaping the future of intelligent systems and connected devices.

“The Rising Stars program recognizes the innovators and engineers who are helping shape the future of sensing, edge AI, embedded systems, and intelligent devices,” said David Drain, Show Director, Sensors Converge.“These individuals represent the creativity, technical leadership, and forward-thinking innovation that continue to move our industry forward, and we're excited to celebrate their achievements at Sensors Converge.”

“Each year, the Rising Stars program highlights professionals who are making meaningful contributions across the sensors and electronics ecosystem,” said Matt Hamblen, Senior Editor, Fierce Sensors.“From breakthrough product development to new applications and system innovation, this year's honorees represent the talent and leadership that will define the next era of sensing and connected technology.”

The 2026 Rising Stars:



Gleb Akselrod, CTO and Founder, Lumotive (USA)

Tony Alegria , Product Marketing Engineer, STMicroelectronics (USA)

Sean Andrews, Vice President, Technology, Obsidian Sensors (USA)

Shermin Arab, Senior Manager, Samsung (USA)

Jesse Baker, Systems Engineer, magnetic position sensors, Texas Instruments (USA)

Uladzislau Bayouski, Senior Director, Engineering, EPAM Systems Inc. ( USA)

Dwith Chenna, MTS Product Development Engineer, AI Inference, Advanced Micro Devices (USA)

Rob Devlin, CEO, Metalenz (USA)

Joe Fleming, Associate Professor, Coventry University (UK)

Taylor Gage, Automotive ADAS Systems Engineer, Texas Instruments (USA)

William Glennon, Software Engineer, GridVisibility, Inc. (USA)

Annie Heble, Senior Research Scientist, Aquagga, Inc. (USA)

Jonas Horn, Senior Product Manager, Sensirion (Switzerland)

Ashley Huffman, Director, Strategic Partnerships, TITAN Haptics (Canada)

Apurva Jain, VP of Product, Lumotive (Canada)

Raymond King, CEO, ASC (USA)

Klajdi Lumani, Global Product Manager, Sensors, Molex (USA)

Alberto Marinoni, Senior Director Product Marketing Automotive, TDK InvenSense (Italy)

Ian McEachern, Owner, Nerdian (USA)

Amit Nene, Senior Electrical Architect, Collaborative Robotics (USA)

Darien Niamir, Biosensor Manager, Meta (USA)

Neeraj Pramodkumar, Senior Product Manager, Qualcomm (USA)

Mohamed M. Sabry, Founder and CTO, EMASS, a Nanoveu business (Singapore)

Anthea Sargeaunt, CEO , 2S Water Inc. (Canada)

Anirudh Sharma, Lead, Spatial AI @ Edge, Amazon Lab 126 (USA)

Edward Shim, CTO and Co-founder , Brighter Signals BV (Netherlands)

Elliot Strand, CEO and Co-founder, PAGE Technologies (USA)

Madhura Tapse, Product Marketing Manager, NXP Semiconductors (USA)

Cory Todd, Senior Embedded Systems Engineer , 219 Design (USA)

Navya Veeturi, Cofounder, WYWA (USA)

Weier Wan, Chief Technology Officer, Aizip (USA) Prasanthi Yerra, Systems Applications Engineer, Analog Devices (Italy)



The Rising Stars will be honored at Sensors Converge on May 6 as part of the Best of Sensors Awards Ceremony.

Sensors Converge 2026 brings together engineers, system architects, product leaders, and innovators working across automotive, industrial, medical, consumer, and infrastructure markets-making it the industry's most comprehensive event dedicated to intelligent sensing and system design.

Sensors Converge takes place held May 5-7 in Santa Clara, CA. Registration is now open. For agenda details and registration information, visit .

For exhibit or sponsorship opportunities, contact Marian Sandberg at ....

To register for a media pass, click here.

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About Sensors Converge

Sensors Converge (), formerly known as Sensors Expo & Conference, got its start over 40 years ago bringing together the design engineering community to network, share ideas, and define the future roadmap for the sensors industry. Sensors Converge is part of the Experiential Technology Group, a division of Questex, which also produces the Best of Sensors Awards, as well as daily content and newsletters on Fierce Sensors at .

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections-where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

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