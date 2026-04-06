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Haunted Happy Hour Brings A Refreshing Twist To The Genre With A Feel-Good Romantic Comedy Set In A Haunted Bar


2026-04-06 12:31:11
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Filmmaker Jack Bremen is redefining the“haunted” movie experience with Haunted Happy Hour, a light-hearted romantic comedy that blends love, humor, and supernatural elements into a highly rewatchable film now available for streaming, rental, and purchase.

Set inside a haunted bar, the film offers a unique take on the genre, moving away from traditional horror tropes and instead delivering a warm, entertaining story designed for a wide audience.

“Haunted Happy Hour is fun for the entire family.”
“It's a Halloween classic.”
“It's also perfect for a drinking game.”

Haunted Happy is about a down-on-his-luck bar owner, Jay, who concocts a scheme to get his bar added to a local ghost tour, but an actual ghost is unleashed in the process. The film follows the characters in their search for love at a haunted bar.

Unlike typical horror comedies, Haunted Happy Hour leans into a romantic, feel-good tone, making it accessible to viewers who want entertainment without fear. With a style reminiscent of a Hallmark, but with a supernatural twist, it stands out in a crowded streaming landscape.

As audiences increasingly look for uplifting, easy-to-watch content, Haunted Happy Hour fills a growing demand for films that can be enjoyed repeatedly and shared socially.

The film is targeted toward viewers ages 14 and up and is ideal for:
Fans of romantic comedies
Viewers seeking light Halloween or themed entertainment
Streaming audiences looking for rewatchable, feel-good content

About the Filmmaker
Jack Bremen began his filmmaking journey in graduate school at the University of South Florida and has since built a career as both a filmmaker and photography business owner. With Haunted Happy Hour, his mission is simple: create a film that audiences can enjoy again and again and use that momentum to bring future projects to life.

Availability
Haunted Happy Hour is currently available for rent, purchase, and streaming.
Media Opportunities

Jack Bremen is available for:
Interviews
Film reviews
Feature stories

Press Kit

High-resolution images and media assets:


Website:


Contact
Jack Bremen
310-980-1900
...

Haunted Happy Hour Trailer:
Haunted Happy Hour is available for rent, purchase or to stream.
Amazon Link to Rent or Purchase Haunted Happy Hour
Stash Thrills and Chills on YouTube Streaming:
The Roku Channel Streaming:
Fawesome Streaming:
Relay Streaming:

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