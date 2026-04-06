Flavor Meets Function: How Busy Families Can Balance Time, Taste And Nutrition

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With snackers increasingly mindful about what they put in their bodies, you're not alone if you're looking for a snacking shakeup – in fact, in a recent survey conducted by Bumble Bee Seafoods and FleishmanHillard's TRUE Global Intelligence, 50% of Americans agreed it's hard to find snacks that meet all their needs. According to the survey, people are looking for foods that offer:



“Bang for their buck” (78%)

Affordability (61%)

Protein packed (51%)

Meet specific dietary goals (48%) Easy to eat on the go (35%)



Among all factors, however, 70% said great taste is most important, proving flavor remains the single biggest driver of snacking decisions.

In response to demand for powerhouse snacks that do it all while tasting amazing, Bumble Bee Snackers easy-open, single-serve cans are shaking up snack time with a variety of bold flavors that are perfect for any time, place, budget or craving.

The various unique flavors can be eaten right from the can and are perfect for snacking occasions, from zesty Lemon Pepper to bold and savory Hickory Smoke, tastebud-tingling Sweet Heat, spicy Thai Chili and nostalgic Tuna Salad while traditionalists can opt for classic Chunk Light Tuna.

“Snacking has evolved,” said Dana Kowal, senior director brand marketing and corporate affairs at Bumble Bee Seafoods.“People want it all: bold flavor, real protein and grab-and-go simplicity – and they want it at a price that makes sense.”

The 3-ounce cans are premixed and can be enjoyed straight from the can, paired with crackers or veggies, or tossed in salads, sandwiches or wraps. To turn them into quick, family-friendly dinners or make-ahead lunches, consider these adorably colorful and crave-worthy Rainbow Tuna Bowls balanced with sweet mango, creamy avocado, crisp radish and spicy tuna.

For a perfect addition to your game day spread, these Bang Bang Tuna Sliders are spicy, creamy, crunchy and easier to make than they look with just a few ingredients and fun flavor. Tuna is topped with a layer of coleslaw and spicy mayo to solve those afternoon hunger pangs whether you're in the office or enjoying the comforts of home.

When dinnertime calls for a busy-season meal that's light yet filling, Garden Farro Tuna Salad is a must-save recipe to add to your rotation. It's bright, herbaceous and offers easy experimentation – simply swap similar ingredients based on what's fresh and in-season or make it all your own with your family's favorite produce.

To find more snacking solutions that are packed with flavor while saving time and money, visit BumbleBee.

Rainbow Tuna Bowls

Servings: 2