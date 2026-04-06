Flavor Meets Function: How Busy Families Can Balance Time, Taste And Nutrition
|2
|cups cooked sushi rice
|2
|radishes, sliced
|1
|can Bumble Bee Snackers Sweet Heat Tuna
|1
|mango, cubed
|3
|tablespoons shelled edamame
|1
|avocado, sliced
|1/4
|cup shredded red cabbage
|2
|tablespoons thinly sliced scallion
|furikake, for serving
|Sriracha, for serving
In two shallow bowls, layer rice on bottom then evenly divide radish, tuna, mango, edamame, avocado, cabbage and scallion. Sprinkle with furikake and Sriracha.
Bang Bang Tuna Sliders
Servings: 2
|8
|ounces tri-color shredded cabbage (coleslaw mix)
|2
|tablespoons fresh lime juice (1 lime)
|2
|tablespoons olive oil
|1/2
|teaspoon sea salt
|1/4
|cup mayo
|2
|tablespoons sweet Thai chili sauce
|1
|can Bumble Bee Snackers Tha i Chili Tun, included whole chili minced and reserved
|4
|slider buns
In small bowl, mix cabbage, lime juice, oil and salt.
In another small bowl, mix mayo, chili sauce and minced chili from tuna can.
On bottom of each bun, evenly divide layer of coleslaw followed by tuna. Drizzle sauce over top, to taste. Cap with top bun and serve.
Garden Farro Tuna Salad
Servings: 4
|2
|quarts salted water
|1
|cup pearled farro
|1/4
|cup extra-virgin olive oil
|3
|tablespoons fresh lemon juice (1 lemon)
|2
|tablespoons chopped fresh dill, basil or mint
|1
|tablespoon honey
|1/2
|teaspoon sea salt
|1
|can Bumble Bee Snackers Tuna Salad
|6
|small radishes or 1 cucumber, sliced
|1
|cup cherry tomatoes, halved
|1/2
|cup roasted hazelnuts
|freshly ground black pepper, to taste
|crumbled feta or goat cheese, for serving (optional)
In medium pot over high heat, bring water to boil. Add farro, reduce heat and simmer uncovered until tender, 20-30 minutes. Drain; do not rinse.
In large bowl, whisk oil, lemon juice, herbs, honey and salt. Stir in cooked farro to evenly coat; set aside or refrigerate to cool.
Once farro is chilled or at room temperature, fold in tuna, radish or cucumber and tomato. Sprinkle with nuts and black pepper, to taste. Serve with cheese, if desired.
Michael French
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