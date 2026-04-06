Sub-Jr Men's National Hockey: UP, MP, Jharkhand Win In Div A Delhi, Telangana, Karnataka Win In Div B

MENAFN - IANS) Rajgir, April 6 (IANS) Teams from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand emerged victorious in Division â€ ̃Aâ€TM, while Division â€ ̃Bâ€TM saw wins for Delhi, Telangana, Karnataka, and Arunachal Pradesh on Day 6, which featured a high-scoring set of fixtures in the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2026 in Rajgir, Bihar, on Monday.

In a Division â€ ̃Aâ€TM, Pool B match, Hockey Jharkhand defeated the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 8-1. For the winners, Jaysan Kandulna (11â€TM, 49â€TM) scored a brace, while Sanjeet Bhengra (15â€TM), Sukhu Guria (45â€TM), Karan Kumar (8â€TM), Sunil Bhengra (35â€TM), Arpan Panna (41â€TM), and Tani Ashish Purti (2â€TM) contributed one goal each. Sanjay (53â€TM) was the lone scorer for Tamil Nadu.

In a Division â€ ̃Aâ€TM, Pool C clash, Uttar Pradesh Hockey beat Hockey Haryana 4-0 thanks to goals from Nitish Yadav (10â€TM), Prahlad Rajbahar (37â€TM), Shahrukh Ali (50â€TM), and captain Ketan Kushwaha (56â€TM).

In Division A, Pool D encounter, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated the Hockey Association of Odisha 6-4. For the winners, captain Ansh Bahutra (12â€TM, 19â€TM) and Siddharth Ben (9â€TM, 49â€TM) both scored braces, while Gautam Karan (37â€TM) and UI Raiyan Haq (58â€TM) contributed one goal apiece. For the losing team, Deepak Toppo (34â€TM, 60â€TM) netted a brace, with Winseti Tirkey (15â€TM) and Abhinas Lakra (53â€TM) scoring one each.

Meanwhile, in Division â€ ̃Aâ€TM, Pool A, Hockey Punjab and Hockey Chandigarh played out a hard-fought 1-1 draw, with Sanmukh Singh (15â€TM) scoring for Punjab and Arjandeep Singh (20â€TM) equalising for Chandigarh.

In Division â€ ̃Bâ€TM, Pool A, Delhi Hockey defeated Hockey Uttarakhand 9-2, powered by hat-tricks from Siddarth (2â€TM, 44â€TM, 45â€TM) and Aryan (20â€TM, 26â€TM, 33â€TM). Sushant Sehrawat (32â€TM, 52â€TM) added a brace, and Hitesh Kataria (4â€TM) chipped in with one. For Uttarakhand, Govind Singh (42â€TM) and Vicky Bohra Singh (51â€TM) were the goal scorers.

In the other Division â€ ̃Bâ€TM, Telangana Hockey beat Hockey Bengal 6- in a Pool A clash. Amit Dayal (24â€TM, 36â€TM, 44â€TM, 51â€TM) led the charge with four goals, while skipper Yasith Jala Surya (58â€TM) and Harsh Kumar (23â€TM) scored one each.

In Division â€ ̃Bâ€TM, Pool B, Hockey Karnataka edged past Hockey Bihar 2-1, thanks to a brace from Rajesh Prateek Yarakal (15â€TM, 33â€TM). Captain Abhay Shah (6â€TM) scored the only goal for Bihar.

In the final Division â€ ̃Bâ€TM, Pool B match of the day, Hockey Arunachal Pradesh secured a dominant 15-2 win over Hockey Himachal. Shashank Kumar (15â€TM, 31â€TM, 37â€TM, 38â€TM, 39â€TM) spearheaded the attack with five goals. He was supported by braces from Mohd Ata (4â€TM, 35â€TM), Shubham Rajbhar (18â€TM, 34â€TM), and Himanshu Rajbhar (11â€TM, 53â€TM). Captain Ashutosh Pal (23â€TM), Vishal Rajbhar (41â€TM), Mohit Yadav (1â€TM), and Shreyansh Kushwaha (55â€TM) contributed a goal apiece, while Daksh (17â€TM, 58â€TM) scored a brace for Himachal.