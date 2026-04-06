Budget Saudi Arabia Reports Full Year 2025 Financial Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Revenue up 22.7% to SAR 2.4 billion; net profit to shareholders rises to SAR 345.8 million

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Budget Car Rental Saudi Arabia today posted its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025, with revenue rising 22.7% to SAR 2.4 billion.

Total revenue came in at SAR 2,418,895 thousand, up from SAR 1,971,101 thousand the year before. Gross profit reached SAR 685,905 thousand, a 22.6% increase, while operational profit grew 14.9% to SAR 457,761 thousand.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was SAR 345,767 thousand for the year, compared to SAR 314,635 thousand in 2024. Total shareholders' equity, after minority deductions, closed at SAR 2,942,019 thousand, up from SAR 2,697,271 thousand at the end of the prior year.







Fawaz Abdullah Danish, President & Group CEO

Fawaz Abdullah Danish, President & Group CEO, said:

“2025 was a strong year for Budget Saudi. Crossing SAR 2.4 billion in revenue is something the whole team should take pride in - it reflects years of work building the right fleet, the right partnerships, and a service that customers keep coming back to. We grew profit as well as revenue, which matters to us. Heading into 2026, we have a lot of work ahead, but we're in a good position to keep moving forward.”

- Fawaz Abdullah Danish, President & Group CEO

OUTLOOK

Looking ahead, Budget Saudi Arabia remains focused on building on the growth achieved in 2025. The company will continue to develop its operations across the Kingdom, with the aim of improving service for existing customers and reaching new ones. Management sees a number of opportunities in the Saudi market in the year ahead and is committed to pursuing sustainable growth in line with the Kingdom's continued economic development.

ABOUT BUDGET CAR RENTAL SAUDI ARABIA

Budget Car Rental Saudi Arabia operates one of the largest vehicle rental networks in the Kingdom, with locations across major cities and airports. The company serves individual, corporate, and government customers and has been operating in Saudi Arabia for over four decades.

MEDIA CONTACT

Anil Mathew Abraham

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Contact: +966 92000 4124 / +966 (0)12 692 7070 Ext 1403 or 1412

Address: 3, Al Basateen District, Bin 3 Complex, King Abdul Aziz Road, Jeddah 23719, Saudi Arabia

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