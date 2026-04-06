$HAREHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Continues To Investigate The Merger-EWCZ, STEL, RLYB, And CTRA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Juan MonteverdeMonteverde & Associates PC (the“M&A Class Action Firm”), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as ain the 2025 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at thein New York City and are investigating

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ ) related to its sale to General Atlantic. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, European Wax shareholders are expected to receive $5.80 per share in cash.



ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for May 7, 2026.

Click here for more information . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: STEL ) related to its sale to Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Stellar shareholders are expected to receive 0.3803 shares of Prosperity common stock and $11.36 in cash for each share of Stellar common stock.



Click here for more information . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ: RLYB ) related to its merger with Candid Therapeutics, Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Rallybio shareholders are expected to own approximately 3.65% of the combined company.



Click here for more information . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA ) related to its sale to Devon Energy Corporation. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Coterra shareholders will receive 0.70 of a share of Devon common stock for each share of Coterra common stock.



ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for May 4, 2026.

Click here for more info . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

NOT ALL LAW FIRMS ARE THE SAME. Before you hire a law firm, you should talk to a lawyer and ask:

Do you file class actions and go to Court?When was the last time you recovered money for shareholders?What cases did you recover money in and how much?

About Monteverde & Associates PC

Our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders...and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

No company, director or officer is above the law. If you own common stock in the above listed company and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information free of charge, please visit our website...

Contact:

Juan Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4740

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

...

Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2026 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC ( ). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.