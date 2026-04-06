Pronghorn Announces Strategic Investment In Humano Tequila, One Of The Top 30 Fastest-Growing Tequila Brands In The U.S.

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Pronghorn, a standalone business incubator dedicated to driving purpose and profits in the spirits industry, today announced an investment and partnership with Humano Tequila, a brand named to celebrate the human side of making Tequila and its commitment to the land and the hands that shape it. This dedication results in an additive-free, single-estate, clean, and complex premium tequila at an accessible price. This formula has led Nielsen data to identify Humano as one of the Top 30 fastest-growing tequila brands by absolute revenue growth in the U.S.

Led and founded by two industry spirits experts from Mexico with over 40 years of combined experience, Luis Abundis / CEO, former VP of Sales of Still Austin Whiskey, and Anahí Rivera, former National Director of Tequila 1921, supported by co-founders who have led and transformed the spirits industry for decades, John Beaudette, Craig Kodish, and Michael Cooper. With a product crafted by four generations of agave growers and tequila makers in the Highlands of Jalisco, this collective team operates with a simple, shared mission: Create a brand with a meaningful story in a world pushing toward the artificial, where shortcuts replace craft and hype overshadows heritage, we must stay human, because just like people, tequila is at its best when it is real.

"Humano Tequila has shown incredible velocity. By partnering with Humano Tequila, we are fueling a brand that is not only culturally rooted but commercially explosive, said Ron Cole, President of Pronghorn.“Our investment portfolio is demonstrating that equity and excellence are a powerful combination, delivering results, and Humano Tequila is another great brand with a great leadership team."

As part of its commitment to the people behind the brand, Humano Tequila drives meaningful social impact by sharing a portion of sales proceeds directly with its farmers and their families.

"Humano is more than a tequila; it is a spirit with a soul," said Luis Abundis, CEO of Humano Tequila. "From the farm to the glass, our goal has always been to create real tequila made by real humans. This strategic partnership allows us to amplify our meticulous craftsmanship and continue our trajectory as one of the industry's most exciting growth stories."

Beyond capital, Pronghorn is actively recruiting the executive talent necessary for Humano's next phase of expansion. By identifying key leadership additions and optimizing market expansion efforts through its dedicated Talent Sourcing team, Pronghorn is ensuring Humano has the human capital to match its revenue growth. This investment underscores Pronghorn's commitment to accelerating access and delivering outsized returns for founders reshaping the spirits landscape.

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ABOUT PRONGHORN

Pronghorn is a standalone business focused on creating a template for effectively diversifying any industry. Starting with the spirits industry, Pronghorn is laying the groundwork to develop a scalable methodology that can be applied to other industries and communities in the future. By leveraging capital investment, incubation, and recruitment initiatives, Pronghorn is actively building this template by accelerating access to the spirits industry for untapped businesses and individuals. Co-founded by industry veterans Dia Simms, Erin J. Hall, and Dan Sanborn, Pronghorn embodies the endurance and speed of its namesake, the fastest land mammal in North America. Pronghorn believes that creating meaningful, lasting change is a marathon, not a sprint. For more information and to learn more about Pronghorn, please visit:

ABOUT HUMANO

Humano Tequila is built on the principle of celebrating humanity and fostering meaningful connections that give back to the communities that shape it. Distilled in the small town of Tototlán, Jalisco, Humano honors the human touch at every stage of production-a legacy that spans four generations. As one of the few producers with total control from field to glass, Humano estate-grows its agave across 1,250 acres at varying elevations. By allowing the agave to reach full maturity-essential for preserving biodiversity-and hand selecting each plant for artisanal, additive-free crafting, Humano delivers a range of clean, complex, and smooth tequilas. Humano's portfolio includes Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, and Joven. Humano Tequila has full distribution in 11 states (TX, CA, NV, AZ, FL, TN, GA, IL, NY, NJ, SC) and nationwide distribution at: humanotequila.