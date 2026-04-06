Adilabad, Long Hit By Poor Connectivity, To Get Airport: T'gana CM​

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 6 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday announced that the foundation stone for Adilabad Airport will be laid on June 2, Telangana Formation Day.​

The backward Adilabad district, which once had poor transport facilities, would now get air connectivity. The state government held a series of meetings with the Centre and secured sanction for an airport, he said.​

The Chief Minister was addressing a public meeting at Pipri in Adilabad district after launching various development works.​

Unveiling the government's vision for developing Adilabad district, CM Revanth Reddy said the backward, tribal‐dominated Adilabad region will be developed as a hub of industry, education, and tourism. ​

Land acquisition was being taken up at a rapid pace to establish a university in Adilabad. The foundation stone for a university in Adilabad will be laid soon.​

He said Rs 225 crore had already been sanctioned for the development of the Basara Gnana Saraswati Temple. He assured that, if necessary, additional funds would be sanctioned.​

The Chief Minister announced that he will visit the district once every two months and sanction the required funds.​

He reiterated that the state government will revive the proposal to construct the Pranahita Chevella project at Tummidihatti and execute the project soon.​

He vowed to complete all pending irrigation projects.“We will resume the Pranahita‐Chevella project at Thummidihatti, and it is my responsibility to provide irrigation water to Adilabad and transform this region into a lush green and fertile land,” he said.​

In a strong counter to the allegations by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) about the development of the market yards, CM Revanth Reddy questioned the previous government for not taking up such works.​

“The BRS ruled the state for 10 years. No significant development took place under the previous government,” the Chief Minister said, and appealed to the opposition to maintain dignity and restraint.​

Reiterating that the Congress will retain power and rule the state till 2034, the Chief Minister said that Congress fought on people's issues despite the BRS government filing cases against party leaders and successfully brought the party back to power.​

Revanth Reddy made it clear that he will do politics only during elections and move forward with the main agenda of state development.​

The Chief Minister noted that the government was also inviting opposition leaders to public events. Telangana has not witnessed such a tradition in the past 10 years, and it must be upheld and continued in true spirit. ​

The government is also sanctioning development works in the Assembly constituencies represented by opposition parties.