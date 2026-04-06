Taurox (TAUX) Advances AI Agents Development By Opening Pre-KYA, Presale Now Surpasses $1M Raised
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taurox has reached a significant early milestone, successfully raising over $1,000,000 in its presale. The project continues to show impressive traction, having entered Phase 4 this weekend with the token price now set at $0.018.
This rapid progression highlights the strong community support and growing confidence in Taurox's vision of building a decentralized, AI-powered hedge fund.
Strong Presale Performance
The presale has maintained excellent momentum. After crossing the $1 million mark, Taurox smoothly transitioned into Phase 4 over the weekend. In just a short time, the community has already purchased over 15% of the allocated tokens in the new phase at the updated price of $0.018.
This quick uptake demonstrates sustained investor interest and belief in the project's long-term potential.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BROKER Launches B2TRANSLATE, An AI-Native Localization Platform For Global Brokers To Scale Through
CommentsNo comment