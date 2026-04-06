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Taurox (TAUX) Advances AI Agents Development By Opening Pre-KYA, Presale Now Surpasses $1M Raised


2026-04-06 11:01:35
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)


DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taurox has reached a significant early milestone, successfully raising over $1,000,000 in its presale. The project continues to show impressive traction, having entered Phase 4 this weekend with the token price now set at $0.018.

This rapid progression highlights the strong community support and growing confidence in Taurox's vision of building a decentralized, AI-powered hedge fund.

Strong Presale Performance

The presale has maintained excellent momentum. After crossing the $1 million mark, Taurox smoothly transitioned into Phase 4 over the weekend. In just a short time, the community has already purchased over 15% of the allocated tokens in the new phase at the updated price of $0.018.

This quick uptake demonstrates sustained investor interest and belief in the project's long-term potential.

Taurox=

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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