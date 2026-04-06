Scorpio Vs Scorpio! Road Rage Drama Shocks Gurugram Streets #Shorts

A bizarre road rage incident in Gurugram saw two Mahindra Scorpio N vehicles clash after one allegedly drove on the wrong side. The confrontation escalated as occupants stepped out, creating chaos and drawing public attention to rising road rage cases in the city.

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