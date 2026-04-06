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Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Modi Over Adani, Promises Full Statehood To Puducherry Assam Elections


2026-04-06 10:16:26
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Rahul Gandhi, during a rally in Puducherry, promised full statehood if Congress comes to power. He also attacked Narendra Modi over alleged links with Gautam Adani. Gandhi further assured local body elections within six months, intensifying poll momentum.

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