Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Modi Over Adani, Promises Full Statehood To Puducherry Assam Elections
Rahul Gandhi, during a rally in Puducherry, promised full statehood if Congress comes to power. He also attacked Narendra Modi over alleged links with Gautam Adani. Gandhi further assured local body elections within six months, intensifying poll momentum.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BROKER Launches B2TRANSLATE, An AI-Native Localization Platform For Global Brokers To Scale Through
CommentsNo comment