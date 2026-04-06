TN Polls: SPA Will Win 200 Seats, Says DMDK's Premalatha Vijayakanth

SPA to Win 200 Seats: Premalatha Vijayakanth

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth on Monday expressed confidence that the secular progressive alliance (SPA) will win 200 constituencies in the upcoming assembly elections, attributing it to the legacy and influence of Vijayakanth and M Karunanidhi. She stated that the public's growing support wherever she campaigns ensures their victory. Premalatha added that those aligned with DMDK understand the alliance's ideology, unlike members of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). Emphasising that alliances are formed based on principles, she assured that she would work for the development of the Virudhachalam assembly constituency. She also noted that political criticism among alliance partners, including within DMK and the National Democratic Alliance, is a normal part of politics.

Tamil Nadu Election Landscape

The upcoming polls in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The election would cover a total of 234 constituencies.

The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which also includes Congress, DMDK, and the VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to make his electoral debut with TVK, attempting to turn the upcoming elections into a three-way contest.

Pre-Poll Survey Projections

Earlier, a survey by Lok Poll projected a strong performance for the DMK-led alliance in the upcoming elections. According to the findings, the DMK+ alliance is expected to secure between 181 and 189 seats with a 40.1 per cent vote share in the 234-member Assembly. The survey further indicated that the AIADMK-led alliance may win 38 to 42 seats with around 29 per cent vote share, while other players such as TVK could secure 8 to 10 seats with 23.9 per cent support. Smaller parties, including NTK and others, are projected to have minimal impact. (ANI)

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