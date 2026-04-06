Snaptax Introduces AI-Powered Tax Planning Platform For Freelancers And 1099 Workers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- BookKeepXperts LLC today announced the launch of new AI-powered features for SnapTax, its tax planning platform built exclusively for freelancers, gig workers, and 1099 independent contractors. The update transforms SnapTax from a quarterly tax estimator into a full tax planning engine - giving users real-time visibility into their tax liability without requiring traditional accounting software.

SnapTax is designed to solve a critical gap in the freelancer economy: most independent workers do not know what they owe in taxes until the end of the year. While accounting software focuses on bookkeeping and tax filing tools operate retrospectively, SnapTax provides continuous, real-time tax planning throughout the year.

“After more than 20 years in bookkeeping, I saw the same problem over and over - freelancers didn't need more accounting software, they needed clarity,” said Crystal Harrison, founder of BookKeepXperts LLC.“SnapTax was built to show users exactly where they stand with their taxes at any moment, without forcing them to learn accounting.”

The newly released features introduce automation and accuracy while maintaining SnapTax's simplicity-first design:

.AI Expense Categorization: Upload a bank statement and SnapTax automatically organizes expenses, eliminating manual entry

.Business Use Percentage: Automatically separates personal and business usage for more accurate deductions

.Real-Time Profit & Loss Reporting: Income and expenses update continuously, keeping tax estimates current

.Asset Tracking & Depreciation: Tracks large purchases and applies depreciation to reduce taxable income

.Receipt Storage: Stores and organizes receipts for audit-ready documentation

.Automatic Tax Calculations: Calculates tax liability based on actual income - no need to guess tax rates

.New Mobile app: Manage your taxes in real-time – wherever you are

These features enable freelancers to move beyond basic tax estimation and into proactive tax planning - helping them avoid underpayment penalties, reduce overpayment, and gain confidence in their financial position and protect from IRS audits.

SnapTax is built specifically for freelancers, creators, and independent contractors who want a simple way to manage taxes without spreadsheets, manual tracking, or costly bookkeeping services. The platform bridges the gap between earning income and filing taxes by providing ongoing visibility instead of once-a-year surprises.

New users can get started with a 90-day free Starter plan, with plans continuing at just $4.99 per month - less than a cup of coffee. Users can also unlock a 14-day free trial of the Builder bundle, giving them access to automated expense tracking, real-time financial insights, and more accurate tax planning.

SnapTax is available now at:

________________________________________

About SnapTax

SnapTax is a tax planning platform built for freelancers and 1099 independent contractors. Developed by BookKeepXperts LLC, SnapTax provides real-time tax visibility, automated expense tracking, and simplified financial insights without the complexity of traditional accounting software.

BookKeepXperts LLC was founded by a professional bookkeeper with over 20 years of experience helping small businesses stay tax-ready. SnapTax is available at snaptaxapp with a 90-day free trial and plans starting at $4.99 per month.