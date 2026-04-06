CPM And Congress Are B Team Of BJP, Says Trinamool Leader Abhishek Banerjee

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 6 (IANS) Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday held a public meeting in Jalangi of Murshidabad district and launched a strong attack on the opposition Congress and CPI (M).

Speaking in support of Trinamool candidate Babar Ali in Jalangi Assembly constituency, Abhishek said, "Our candidate is very transparent and dedicated." He warned the voters by calling the CPIM and Congress the 'B-team of the BJP'.

Attacking the CPIM-Congress simultaneously, he said, "CPIM is a thing of the past now, and voting for Congress means indirectly helping the BJP. Therefore, for the sake of development, vote for our party symbol and make Trinamool Congress win."

He further attacked Mustafizur Rahman and Yunus Ali Sarkar of the opposition camp. According to him, CPIM candidate Mustafizur Rahman was attacked by his own party leaders.

"Mustafizur Rahman Rana Babu is not accepted by his leaders within the party. He was defeated by about 48,000 votes in 2021. Don't waste your votes by voting for that party. Our candidate has a clean image. He was born in 1993. He started teaching children and established tuition fee-free schools. In several places in Bengal, including Murshidabad, he selflessly worked for the spread of education and progress in the interest of people," said Banerjee.

Challenging the CPIM, he said, "If the CPIM has the power, then let them show us - how many roads did they build in Domkal or Jalangi in 34 years, or how many villages did they provide electricity and submersibles? Come and fight with facts and statistics. On one side, there will be Mamata Banerjee's 15 years of development, and on the other side, there will be the failures of the CPI-M Congress. If they can give correct information, then I will not come seeking votes. I will beat them 10-0 and throw them out of the field."

Attacking the BJP in strong language, Abhishek said, "It is time to teach them a lesson to those who have withheld your 100 days' work money and housing scheme money. People have no rights in a BJP-ruled state; only Mamata Banerjee is fighting for you in the Supreme Court."

Abhishek assured those whose names have been removed from the Bengal electoral rolls post SIR exercise.

"Those whose names have been forcibly removed from the list should not panic. Contact our representatives; we are making arrangements to appeal to the tribunal. No one has fought for the rights of the people in the BJP-ruled state; only Mamata Banerjee is fighting in the Supreme Court," he added.