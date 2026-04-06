Autistic Disorder Pipeline 2026: Therapies Under Investigation, Clinical Trials Milestones, And FDA Approvals By Delveinsight Jazz Pharma, Axial Therapeutics, Eli Lilly And Company, Scioto Bioscienc

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(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Autistic Disorder pipeline constitutes 25+ key companies continuously working towards developing 25+ Autistic Disorder treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

The Autistic Disorder Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

“Autistic Disorder Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Autistic Disorder Market.

Some of the key takeaways from the Autistic Disorder Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Autistic Disorder treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Autistic Disorder companies working in the treatment market are Scioto Biosciences, Hoffmann-La Roche, Yamo Pharmaceutical, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Axial Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, and others, are developing therapies for the Autistic Disorder treatment



Emerging Autistic Disorder therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- S B-121, RO6953958, L1-79, JZP541, AB-2004, Tasimelteon, Cariprazine, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Autistic Disorder market in the coming years.

In March 2026, The U.S. FDA on Tuesday approved leucovorin, a long-established generic medication, for the treatment of a rare genetic disorder associated with autism-like symptoms. However, the agency did not extend the approval to children with a broader autism diagnosis, citing insufficient supporting data.

In May 2025, Yamo Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on addressing the core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder (ASD), announced encouraging Phase II results for its candidate L1-79. The findings were shared at the 2025 Annual Meeting of the International Society for Autism Research (INSAR). In a 12-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled crossover study involving 58 participants aged 12 to 21, L1-79 demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in the Vineland-3 Socialization Standard Score (VSSS) and multiple secondary outcomes during the first treatment period, all while maintaining a favorable safety profile.

In February 2025, Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has completed its review of the Phase I data and Investigational New Drug (IND) application submitted by DeFloria, Inc. Following the review, the FDA has authorized DeFloria to move forward with its planned Phase II clinical trial of AJA001 Oral Solution, a botanical drug candidate intended to treat symptoms associated with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

In January 2025, The Israeli Medical Cannabis Agency (IMCA) under the Ministry of Health renewed SciSparc's clinical trial of SCI-210 for treating pediatric patients with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). This renewal is essential to ensure the study's continuation while complying with IMCA's regulatory standards. In July 2024, Jaguar Gene Therapy, a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing gene therapy for severe genetic diseases affecting large patient populations, announced it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) feedback from a Type C meeting. The discussion focused on the Phase I clinical trial for JAG201, a gene replacement therapy targeting a genetic form of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) associated with SHANK3 mutations or deletions, as well as Phelan-McDermid syndrome.

Autistic Disorder Overview

Autistic Disorder, commonly referred to as autism, is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by significant challenges in social interaction, communication, and restricted, repetitive behaviors and interests. Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) encompasses a range of conditions, including Autistic Disorder, Asperger's Syndrome, and Pervasive Developmental Disorder-Not Otherwise Specified (PDD-NOS). Here, the focus is on Autistic Disorder specifically.

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Emerging Autistic Disorder Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



SB-121: Scioto Biosciences

RO6953958: Hoffmann-La Roche

L1-79: Yamo Pharmaceutical

JZP541: Jazz Pharmaceuticals

AB-2004: Axial Therapeutics

Tasimelteon: Eli Lilly and Company Cariprazine: AbbVie

Autistic Disorder Route of Administration

Autistic Disorder pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Autistic Disorder Molecule Type

Autistic Disorder Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Autistic Disorder Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Autistic Disorder Assessment by Product Type

Autistic Disorder By Stage and Product Type

Autistic Disorder Assessment by Route of Administration

Autistic Disorder By Stage and Route of Administration

Autistic Disorder Assessment by Molecule Type Autistic Disorder by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Autistic Disorder Report covers around 25+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Further Autistic Disorder product details are provided in the report. Download the Autistic Disorder pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Autistic Disorder therapies

Some of the key companies in the Autistic Disorder Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Autistic Disorder are - F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Curemark, LLC, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Q BioMed Inc., PaxMedica, Yamo Pharmaceuticals, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Axial Therapeutics, Novartis AG, STALICLA, and others.

Autistic Disorder Pipeline Analysis:

The Autistic Disorder pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Autistic Disorder with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Autistic Disorder Treatment.

Autistic Disorder key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Autistic Disorder Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Autistic Disorder market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Autistic Disorder drugs and therapies

Autistic Disorder Pipeline Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Autistic Disorder, government initiatives to increase the awareness for the disease are some of the important factors that are fueling the Autistic Disorder Market.

Autistic Disorder Pipeline Market Barriers

However, side-effects associated with the treatment of Autistic Disorder, a lack of knowledge about the types of treatment available and other factors are creating obstacles in the Autistic Disorder Market growth.

Scope of Autistic Disorder Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Autistic Disorder Companies: Scioto Biosciences, Hoffmann-La Roche, Yamo Pharmaceutical, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Axial Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, and others

Key Autistic Disorder Therapies: SB-121, RO6953958, L1-79, JZP541, AB-2004, Tasimelteon, Cariprazine, and others

Autistic Disorder Therapeutic Assessment: Autistic Disorder current marketed and Autistic Disorder emerging therapies Autistic Disorder Market Dynamics: Autistic Disorder market drivers and Autistic Disorder market barriers

Request for Sample PDF Report for Autistic Disorder Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials

Table of Contents

1. Autistic Disorder Report Introduction

2. Autistic Disorder Executive Summary

3. Autistic Disorder Overview

4. Autistic Disorder- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Autistic Disorder Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Autistic Disorder Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Autistic Disorder Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Autistic Disorder Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Autistic Disorder Preclinical Stage Products

10. Autistic Disorder Therapeutics Assessment

11. Autistic Disorder Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Autistic Disorder Key Companies

14. Autistic Disorder Key Products

15. Autistic Disorder Unmet Needs

16. Autistic Disorder Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Autistic Disorder Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Autistic Disorder Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.