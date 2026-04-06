Xulon Press announces new Christian living guide, The Security of the Faithful, from acclaimed author George A. Elias

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Timely Urgent Call For Christians to Remain Faithful and Return to the Heart of True Discipleship

Poway, CA, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xulon Press announces the release of The Security of the Faithful, a compelling new Christian title by acclaimed author George A. Elias, now available for purchase in paperback ($22.49, ISBN: 9798868531408) and e-book ($7.99, ISBN: 9798868531415) through xulonpress, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble. In this transformative work, Elias draws on decades of ministry and biblical study to confront modern misconceptions about faith, urging readers to embrace a life of purity, holiness, and unwavering commitment to God's Word.

The Security of the Faithful from George A. Elias

Elias is a Christian author, evangelist and teacher whose writings challenge and encourage believers to walk in steadfast faith. In a world quick to compromise, he brings readers face to face with the unchanging truth of Scripture and the unwavering call to faithfulness. Drawing from decades of ministry and deep study of God's Word, Elias explores the delicate balance between divine grace and human responsibility. This book is not just another theological book. Readers will find it to be powerfully transformational. Through thoughtful wording, Elias invites believers to reexamine what it means to follow Christ with integrity, endurance and unity of spirit. This scripturally backed book offers a much-needed balanced view on the topic, insight that will strengthen and equip readers to stand firm in faith and fulfill their God-given purpose.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Elias said,“To help correct the misconception many in the body of Christ believes in, 'Once saved, always saved.' The book shares many Scriptures that teaches us God's view on this topic. The focus of this book is our faithfulness to our Lord without living anyway we choose and still feel we cannot lose anything He grants us while living an unrestrained lifestyle. God's mercy is emphasized throughout the book when repentance is prayed. The sharing of much Scripture will help the reader understand that it is God's Word that must be followed and obeyed.”

George A. Elias is a graduate of Bethesda Bible College, where he went on to teach for many years post-graduation. He transferred his credentials to the Assembly of God in 1992 and is presently a licensed Evangelist in that denomination. Beginning in 1979, Elias operated an evangelistic training center, active for over 10 years in the San Diego area. He also had a television and radio ministry in the 1980's, and was a columnist for a Christian Newspaper. He retired from the construction industry as an Operating Engineer in 2014. Presently he serves at Faith Chapel in Spring Valley, California. He is the Missions Director, directs an outreach ministry, and teaches a home Bible Study. Elias is passionate about travelling, especially participating in short term mission trips. He has ministered in Europe, Africa, Mexico and South/Central America. Elias has authored six books including Faithful and Free, Keys to living with Passion, and My Brother's Keeper, It's Not About You, that focus on spiritual endurance, biblical truth, and the believer's identity in Christ. In addition to entertaining family and friends at his home, Elias enjoys working out, hiking, playing racquetball, pool, ping pong and cornhole, and watching true story movies. He is also a fan of Harley Davidson motorcycles.

The Security of the Faithful is available online through,, and.

About Xulon Press

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Learn more at

Press Inquiries

George A. Elias

eliasgeorge1111 [at] letnonebelost [at] (858) 231-7706

