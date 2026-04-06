Augusta Precious Metals' Devlyn Steele Tells Income Insider TV: 'Hope Is Not A Plan' For Retirement

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Devlyn Steele, Director of Education at Augusta Precious Metals, appeared as a featured guest on Income Insider TV, the widely followed YouTube channel and podcast dedicated to helping everyday Americans build smarter income strategies.

In a wide-ranging, nearly 35-minute interview, Steele addressed what he describes as one of the most consequential (and underappreciated) financial challenges facing Americans today: the silent erosion of retirement purchasing power.

The full interview with Devlyn Steele is available on YouTube.

The conversation, hosted by Income Insider TV's Sam Laliberte, covered the compounding effects of inflation, the structural constraints now facing the Federal Reserve, the record-breaking pace of central bank gold purchases worldwide, and why Steele believes the conventional approach to retirement saving may be inadequate for the economic environment ahead.

A Timely Conversation for a Worried Generation

With more than 60 percent of Americans reporting fear of outliving their retirement savings, Steele used the platform to explain why that anxiety is grounded in economic reality, not just emotion.

"When I talk to people who are approaching retirement, they're not imagining the pressure they feel," Steele said during the interview. "They're living it at the grocery store, at the gas pump, in their monthly bills. Inflation isn't just a number. It's something people experience every single day."

Steele, who has spent more than four decades studying currency behavior, Federal Reserve policy, and the forces that shape purchasing power, walked viewers through what he calls the "hidden tax" of inflation, the mechanism by which rising prices effectively increase the government's share of household earnings without requiring a single vote in Congress.

The full IncomeInsider TV episode is available on YouTube.

The Numbers Behind the Concern

Among the most discussed segments of the interview was a side-by-side comparison illustrating the diverging performance of cash savings versus physical gold since early 2021.

Steele explained that $2,000 held in a bank account earning 3% annually over that period would show a nominal balance of approximately $2,300 today, but carry real purchasing power closer to $1,900 once inflation is factored in. That same $2,000, had it been used to purchase one ounce of gold in early 2021, would now be valued at approximately $4,500, representing real purchasing power of roughly $3,800.

Steele also drew attention to a significant but underreported shift in global finance: for the first time since 1996, the world's central banks collectively hold more gold than U.S. Treasuries in reserve, the result of sustained annual purchases ranging from 850 to 1,000 tonnes over the past several years.

"When the most sophisticated financial institutions in the world spend years methodically reducing their exposure to dollar-denominated assets and building gold reserves, that's a signal worth paying attention to," Steele said.

On the Federal Reserve's Diminishing Options

Steele also addressed the increasingly difficult position facing the Federal Reserve. While rising interest rates have historically been the primary tool for combating inflation, he argued that the strategy carries far greater risk today than in previous cycles. With the national debt now exceeding $39 trillion and annual interest payments surpassing $1 trillion, the Fed's ability to aggressively raise rates without triggering severe economic disruption is significantly more limited than it was during prior inflationary periods.

"In 1979, Paul Volcker could raise rates to nearly 20 percent to break inflation because the national debt was under a trillion dollars," Steele noted. "The world is different now. The tools that worked before don't carry the same effect, and the tradeoffs are far more severe."

Augusta's Education-First Model

Throughout the interview, Steele emphasized Augusta Precious Metals' distinctive approach to working with customers, one centered entirely on education rather than sales. Unlike traditional financial advisors who earn commissions based on assets under management, or precious metals dealers who employ commissioned salespeople, every customer-facing team member at Augusta is a salaried educator whose compensation is not tied to purchase decisions.

"We believe an educated customer is our best customer," Steele said. "Our goal is to make sure every person we speak with fully understands what's happening in the markets, how gold and silver fit into the broader economic picture, and how they can make decisions that are right for their specific situation, with no pressure and no agenda beyond that."

Augusta Precious Metals has earned recognition across the industry for its customer satisfaction record, with reviews consistently reflecting a low-pressure, highly informative experience.

Devlyn Steele's interview is now available on YouTube, iHeartRadio, Amazon, and other podcast platforms.

About Devlyn Steele

Devlyn Steele is the Director of Education at Augusta Precious Metals and has spent more than four decades working across finance, technology, and economic analysis. He is a frequent voice on the topics of currency behavior, inflation, Federal Reserve policy, and the role of alternative assets in retirement planning. Steele is dedicated to helping everyday Americans access the kind of financial education typically reserved for institutional investors.

About Income Insider TV

Income Insider TV is a financial YouTube channel and podcast focused on helping everyday Americans build stronger income strategies and make smarter decisions about their financial futures. The program features interviews with leading voices across the world of finance, investing, and retirement planning.

For more information, visit .