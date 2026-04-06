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OpenAI Proposes Economic Overhaul as Job Fears Grow
(MENAFN) OpenAI on Monday unveiled a sweeping set of policy proposals aimed at managing the accelerating rise of artificial intelligence, warning of profound economic disruption and calling for measures such as a public wealth fund, taxes on automation, and even a shift toward a four-day workweek.
"We're beginning a transition toward superintelligence: AI systems capable of outperforming the smartest humans even when they are assisted by AI. No one knows exactly how this transition will unfold. At OpenAI, we believe we should navigate it through a democratic process that gives people real power to shape the AI future they want," the US company said on Monday.
The proposals, outlined in a new policy document, are described as “initial ideas” designed to address risks tied to widespread adoption of AI tools, including job displacement and industry-wide disruption.
One of the central recommendations involves establishing a public wealth fund, where governments would collaborate with AI companies to invest in assets linked to the sector’s growth. Returns from these investments would then be distributed directly to citizens, according to Business Insider.
The plan also urges policymakers to promote trials of a four-day workweek, encouraging companies to maintain full pay while reducing hours. It suggests pairing this shift with “benefits bonuses” tied to productivity gains generated through AI adoption.
In addition, OpenAI calls for tax system changes, including a greater emphasis on corporate income and capital gains, as well as levies on automated labor to help offset employment losses.
The company further stressed the need for rapid expansion of the US power grid, citing surging electricity demand driven by data centers and increasingly advanced AI systems.
"We're beginning a transition toward superintelligence: AI systems capable of outperforming the smartest humans even when they are assisted by AI. No one knows exactly how this transition will unfold. At OpenAI, we believe we should navigate it through a democratic process that gives people real power to shape the AI future they want," the US company said on Monday.
The proposals, outlined in a new policy document, are described as “initial ideas” designed to address risks tied to widespread adoption of AI tools, including job displacement and industry-wide disruption.
One of the central recommendations involves establishing a public wealth fund, where governments would collaborate with AI companies to invest in assets linked to the sector’s growth. Returns from these investments would then be distributed directly to citizens, according to Business Insider.
The plan also urges policymakers to promote trials of a four-day workweek, encouraging companies to maintain full pay while reducing hours. It suggests pairing this shift with “benefits bonuses” tied to productivity gains generated through AI adoption.
In addition, OpenAI calls for tax system changes, including a greater emphasis on corporate income and capital gains, as well as levies on automated labor to help offset employment losses.
The company further stressed the need for rapid expansion of the US power grid, citing surging electricity demand driven by data centers and increasingly advanced AI systems.
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