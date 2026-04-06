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Hindsight Tonight Enters 2026 Telly Awards Competition, Invites Fans To Vote
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The award-winning online comedy news series Hindsight Tonight has officially been entered once again in the Telly Awards annual competition, continuing its long-standing relationship with one of the industry's most respected honors for digital and broadcast content.
Over the years, Hindsight Tonight has become a consistent favorite of the Telly Awards, earning the Gold People's Telly Award for Best Online Series in 2022, 2024, and 2025. The show's continued recognition reflects its strong audience connection, sharp writing, and consistent production quality.
Created, written, and hosted by Damian Muziani, Hindsight Tonight delivers timely commentary on current events through humor, satire, and fast-paced analysis. Now in its seventh season, the independently produced series continues to grow its audience across digital platforms while maintaining its signature comedic voice.
“We're honored to be back in the Telly Awards mix,” says Muziani.“The People's Telly is especially meaningful because it comes directly from the audience. The support over the years has been incredible, and we're excited to invite viewers to take part again.”
Fans and supporters are encouraged to visit the official Hindsight Tonight website for details on this year's Telly Awards entry, including information on how to vote and support the series in the current competition.
Hindsight Tonight streams free on hindsighttonight, YouTube, TikTok, and damianmuziani, and is also available on DBTV, Stripes, Red Coral, and Tribe networks.
About Hindsight Tonight
Hindsight Tonight is an award-winning online comedy news series offering humorous, insightful takes on politics, culture, and current events. The series has received multiple industry honors, including repeated Gold People's Telly Awards for Best Online Series.
Over the years, Hindsight Tonight has become a consistent favorite of the Telly Awards, earning the Gold People's Telly Award for Best Online Series in 2022, 2024, and 2025. The show's continued recognition reflects its strong audience connection, sharp writing, and consistent production quality.
Created, written, and hosted by Damian Muziani, Hindsight Tonight delivers timely commentary on current events through humor, satire, and fast-paced analysis. Now in its seventh season, the independently produced series continues to grow its audience across digital platforms while maintaining its signature comedic voice.
“We're honored to be back in the Telly Awards mix,” says Muziani.“The People's Telly is especially meaningful because it comes directly from the audience. The support over the years has been incredible, and we're excited to invite viewers to take part again.”
Fans and supporters are encouraged to visit the official Hindsight Tonight website for details on this year's Telly Awards entry, including information on how to vote and support the series in the current competition.
Hindsight Tonight streams free on hindsighttonight, YouTube, TikTok, and damianmuziani, and is also available on DBTV, Stripes, Red Coral, and Tribe networks.
About Hindsight Tonight
Hindsight Tonight is an award-winning online comedy news series offering humorous, insightful takes on politics, culture, and current events. The series has received multiple industry honors, including repeated Gold People's Telly Awards for Best Online Series.
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