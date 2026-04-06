Swift Civil-Military Coordination Helps Contain Arunachal Wildfire, Safeguards Key Installations

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, April 6 (IANS) A potentially devastating wildfire in Arunachal Pradesh, which recently posed a serious threat to civilian settlements as well as critical Defence infrastructure, was successfully contained through swift, coordinated action by the military and civil agencies.

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat stated that the operation saw the deployment of Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs), water bowsers, and aerial firefighting support from the Indian Air Force, reflecting a high level of operational synergy among all responding units.

He added that the Spearhead Division of the Spear Corps of the Indian Army on Monday organised a felicitation ceremony at Sigar in East Siang district to recognise the outstanding efforts of the Civil Administration, state Police, Fire and Emergency Services, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, public representatives, and local villagers in tackling the wildfire that had engulfed Sigar and nearby areas.

The ceremony was attended by local MLA Oken Tayeng, along with the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of East Siang district, and senior officials from the Fire and Emergency Services Department, SDRF, Police, and other civil agencies.

Local villagers and volunteers, whose timely intervention, resilience, and support played a crucial role in bringing the blaze under control, were also present and honoured during the event.

Speaking on the occasion, senior military officials praised the unwavering commitment, courage, and cooperative spirit demonstrated by all stakeholders involved in the operation.

Lt Col Rawat noted that the collective response not only ensured the rapid containment of the wildfire but also helped protect lives, property, and vital installations from potential damage.

The event highlighted the critical importance of civil–military coordination in disaster response and showcased how integrated efforts can establish new benchmarks in crisis management.

The successful containment of the wildfire stands as a testament to unity in action and reinforces the enduring bond between the Armed Forces and the civilian population, he added.