North Zone Cultural Centre To Hold Kashmir, Ladakh Festivals In Chandigarh​

MENAFN - IANS) Udaipur, April 6 (IANS) Planning to hold Kashmir and Ladakh festivals in Chandigarh and a Punjab festival in Rajasthan, the governing body meeting of the North Zone Cultural Centre was held here on Monday under the chairmanship of Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria.​

Representatives and nominated members from Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh participated in the meeting. The Additional Secretary of the Union Ministry of Culture joined the meeting virtually and shared her suggestions.​

Several important decisions were taken to promote cultural exchange. It was decided to prepare a detailed plan for organising Kashmir and Ladakh festivals in Chandigarh, a Punjab festival in Rajasthan, and a Rajasthan festival in Kashmir.​

Approval was granted for the construction of an auditorium under the Tagore Cultural Complex scheme in Kalagram in Chandigarh. ​

Approximately 40 per cent of the cost, around Rs 5.6 crore, will be provided by the Chandigarh Administration. All members welcomed and appreciated this decision.​

Additionally, annual awards for folk artists and young artists from member states were approved. A total prize of Rs 12 lakh is provided from the personal funds of Governor Kataria, who is the Chairman of the North Zone Cultural Centre.​

The expenditure of Rs 14.56 crore for 2024-25 was approved, while a programme budget of Rs 15 crore for 2025-26 was proposed. An establishment expenditure of Rs 5.10 crore was also approved.​

Discussions were held on the renovation of the Centre's Patiala office with an outlay of Rs 4 crore, and emphasis was laid on expediting the construction of a boundary wall on the allotted land.​

The meeting expressed satisfaction that the North Zone Cultural Centre had been entrusted with the responsibility of serving as the nodal agency for the cultural programme held at Kartavya Path in Delhi on Republic Day.

The Centre successfully executed the programme with efficiency and cost‐effectiveness.​

The performance, featuring around 2,700 artists, received a Special Jury Award. Notably, the event was completed at a cost of Rs 15 crore against the approved budget of Rs 22.5 crore.​

In his address, Governor Kataria emphasised the need for cultural exchange among states to preserve the country's rich cultural heritage. ​

He also stressed the importance of developing a robust system to identify talent at a young age and provide them with opportunities to showcase their skills.​