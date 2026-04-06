Baniyas Tops Medal Standings As Round 2 Of Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship Concludes In Fujairah

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The second round of the third edition of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship (Gi) concluded Sunday at Zayed Sports Complex in Fujairah, with competitions in the Kids and Under-12 categories held on the final day. Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club finished top of the medal standings, followed by Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club in second place and Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club in third.

The final day was also noted for a big crowd of family members and fans across the arena, as young athletes impressed with strong performances. Participants showed good discipline and technical ability, showcasing that the future of the sport in the UAE is in safe hands.

Families were present throughout the day, supporting their children and sharing their moments of achievement, highlighting the important role of family support in athlete development. This also aligns with the new 'Supporting Family Award' initiative launched by the Federation as part of the annual Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Awards, which encourages greater involvement from families.

The competitions were attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Emirates Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation; H.E. Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; H.E. Mohamed Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament; Dr Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, President of the UAE Taekwondo Federation; H.E. Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; H.E. Dr Aseela Al Mualla, Director General of the Fujairah Environment Authority; H.E. Nasser Mohammed Al Yamahi, Executive Director of the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority; Ahmed Ibrahim Al Blooshi, CEO of the Fujairah International Marine Club; Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; and Abdullah Salem Al Zaabi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication at the Federation.

H.E. Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri said:“The success of the second round of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship shows the continued growth of jiu-jitsu in the UAE. It also helps build a strong base of athletes who can represent the country and highlights why focusing on younger age groups is an important investment in the future.

“The increasing participation from athletes and families reflects the leadership's vision to support sport by creating a strong competitive environment that helps identify and develop talent. The strong presence of families also plays an important role in supporting athletes and promoting positive values.”

H.E. Nasser Mohammed Al Yamahi said:“These championships are important, as they bring families together with their children in a sporting environment that builds confidence and responsibility. The strong attendance shows that families understand the importance of sport, and jiu-jitsu has become part of everyday life for many in the UAE.. We thank His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, for his continued support for the sport, athletes and families.”

Ibrahim Al Dhahouri, father of Al Hanouf from Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club, who won gold in the 29kg division, said:“My daughter has been practising jiu-jitsu for around four years and regularly takes part in competitions with her younger sister. She has won several gold medals during this time. We chose this sport to build her confidence and strengthen her personality, and we have seen clear progress. She has become more active and confident, which has also helped her at school. She now trains almost every day because she enjoys it, and we are happy with the level of support and organisation in the sport.”

With the conclusion of the third day, the second round of the championship wrapped up three days of competition, reflecting the continued growth of jiu-jitsu in the UAE and the success of efforts to expand participation, identify talent and develop a new generation of athletes.