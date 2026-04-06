403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UAE Says It Downed Iranian Missiles, Drones
(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates reported a fresh wave of Iranian attacks on Monday, saying its air defense systems intercepted dozens of incoming threats as tensions across the region continue to intensify.
In an official statement, the UAE Defense Ministry said it successfully shot down 12 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles, and 19 drones, totaling 33 aerial targets neutralized during the latest assault.
Four people were wounded in the attacks, with injuries ranging from minor to severe. The ministry said the cumulative number of injured since the start of Iranian strikes on Feb. 28 has now reached 221, affecting individuals from multiple nationalities.
Authorities also released updated figures on the scale of ongoing attacks, stating that UAE defenses have intercepted 519 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles, and 2,210 drones since hostilities began.
The ministry confirmed fatalities from earlier strikes, reporting that two Emirati soldiers, a Moroccan civilian contractor, and 10 civilians of various nationalities have been killed.
Regional violence has sharply escalated since the United States and Israel launched a coordinated military campaign against Iran on Feb. 28. The offensive has resulted in more than 1,340 deaths so far, including Iran’s then-supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.
Iran has responded with a sustained barrage of missile and drone strikes aimed at Israel, as well as neighboring countries including Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military forces. Tehran has also imposed restrictions on maritime traffic through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.
In an official statement, the UAE Defense Ministry said it successfully shot down 12 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles, and 19 drones, totaling 33 aerial targets neutralized during the latest assault.
Four people were wounded in the attacks, with injuries ranging from minor to severe. The ministry said the cumulative number of injured since the start of Iranian strikes on Feb. 28 has now reached 221, affecting individuals from multiple nationalities.
Authorities also released updated figures on the scale of ongoing attacks, stating that UAE defenses have intercepted 519 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles, and 2,210 drones since hostilities began.
The ministry confirmed fatalities from earlier strikes, reporting that two Emirati soldiers, a Moroccan civilian contractor, and 10 civilians of various nationalities have been killed.
Regional violence has sharply escalated since the United States and Israel launched a coordinated military campaign against Iran on Feb. 28. The offensive has resulted in more than 1,340 deaths so far, including Iran’s then-supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.
Iran has responded with a sustained barrage of missile and drone strikes aimed at Israel, as well as neighboring countries including Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military forces. Tehran has also imposed restrictions on maritime traffic through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BROKER Launches B2TRANSLATE, An AI-Native Localization Platform For Global Brokers To Scale Through
CommentsNo comment