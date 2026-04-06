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Israeli Assaults Worsen Throughout Gaza

Israeli Assaults Worsen Throughout Gaza


2026-04-06 09:32:34
(MENAFN) Israeli forces carried out extensive shelling and demolition operations across eastern Gaza on Wednesday, marking further violations of the ceasefire in place since October 10, 2025.

Reports from local sources and witnesses indicate that the attacks primarily targeted areas under Israeli control in the east, where the frequency and intensity of bombardment have risen sharply in recent weeks. Artillery fire and gunfire continued from morning into the evening, accompanied by significant movements of Israeli military vehicles near the so-called “yellow line.”

The “yellow line” delineates the positions Israeli forces withdrew to under the ceasefire, separating zones under full Israeli control from areas where Palestinians are permitted to remain. Current estimates suggest Israel maintains control over roughly 53% of Gaza’s eastern territory.

In southern Gaza’s Khan Younis, the Israeli military conducted three demolition operations, focusing on buildings and facilities in the city’s eastern sectors. Shelling also struck Bani Suheila, Sheikh Nasser, and Tahliya east of Khan Younis, as well as Qizan Rashwan and Qizan al-Najjar to the south. Witnesses reported that Israeli forces deployed illumination flares over these eastern areas.

Central Gaza experienced artillery strikes targeting the eastern portions of the Bureij refugee camp and Deir al-Balah. In northern Gaza, shelling and gunfire persisted throughout the day toward eastern Gaza City and northern regions of the enclave, while buildings east of the Tuffah neighborhood were demolished.

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