Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited Announces Implementation Of Dual-Class Share Structure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jilin, China, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited (Nasdaq: ZYBT) (the“Company” or“Zhengye”), a veterinary vaccine manufacturer that encompasses research, development, manufacturing, and sales of veterinary vaccines, with a focus on livestock vaccines in China, today announced the implementation of a dual-class share structure, effective April 7, 2026.

At the annual general meeting of shareholders held on March 24, 2026, the Company's shareholders approved the introduction of two classes of ordinary shares, designated as Class A and Class B. The Company's Class A ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market at the open of business on April 7, 2026, continuing under the ticker symbol“ZYBT.” While the CUSIP number will remain the same, the CUSIP description will be updated to reflect the new designation as Class A ordinary shares.

Pursuant to the dual-class share structure, the Company's authorized share capital of US$50,000 is re-designated and re-classified into 2,000,000,000 ordinary shares of a par value of US$0.000025 each, comprising (i) 1,900,000,000 Class A ordinary shares of a par value of US$0.000025 each, and (ii) 100,000,000 Class B ordinary shares of a par value of US$0.000025 each. Each Class A ordinary share is entitled to one (1) vote, and each Class B ordinary share is entitled to twenty (20) votes on all matters subject to vote at general meetings of the Company. Each Class B ordinary share is convertible into one (1) Class A ordinary share at any time at the option of the holder thereof, whereas in no event shall Class A ordinary share be convertible into Class B ordinary share.

To reflect the share capital reorganization, Zhengye has adopted amended and restated memorandum and articles of association, which have been duly filed and are now effective.

About Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited

Through Jilin Zhengye Biological Products Co., Ltd., the Company's operating entity based in Jilin, China, Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of veterinary vaccines, with an emphasis on vaccines for livestock. For over 20 years, the operating entity has been committed to enhancing the health of animals. The operating entity has 50 veterinary vaccines, including vaccines for swine, cattle, goats, sheep, poultry, and dogs. The operating entity's products are available in 28 provincial regions across China and are exported overseas to Vietnam, Pakistan, and Egypt. The operating entity has three GMP veterinary vaccine production floors (including 13 GMP vaccine production lines), one quality examination center, and one animal facility for vaccine development. The operating entity has 49 employees who have over a decade of tenure and experience in the veterinary vaccine industry. For more information, please visit the Company's website: .

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains statements that may constitute“forward-looking” statements which are made pursuant to the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as“approximates,”“believes,”“hopes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may” or other similar expressions in this announcement. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited

Investor Relations Department

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Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

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