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Airstrikes Target PMF Sites Across Northern Iraq
(MENAFN) Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) announced on Monday that two of its locations were hit in synchronized aerial bombardments spanning the northern and northeastern regions of the country.
According to an official statement, an intelligence facility affiliated with the 25th Brigade operating under the Nineveh Operations Command came under attack at dawn in the Hatra area of northern Iraq.
Soon afterward, four additional air raids struck the 4th Regiment of the 52nd Brigade, which falls under the North and East Tigris Operations Command. The strikes occurred at al-Haliwah airport in Tuz Khurmatu, situated in northeastern Iraq.
The statement confirmed that no injuries or fatalities resulted from the attacks.
The PMF is a government-approved Iraqi security and military coalition established in 2014 after a religious decree issued by Ali al-Sistani, calling for resistance against the ISIS (Daesh) militant organization. It was officially incorporated into Iraq’s national armed forces in 2016.
The United States has alleged that certain PMF factions maintain connections with Iran, while Iraqi groups operating under the banner of the “Islamic Resistance in Iraq” have taken responsibility for assaults on American military installations in the region.
Meanwhile, both the United States and Israel have continued an aerial campaign against Iran since February 28, resulting in more than 1,400 deaths, including that of then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
According to an official statement, an intelligence facility affiliated with the 25th Brigade operating under the Nineveh Operations Command came under attack at dawn in the Hatra area of northern Iraq.
Soon afterward, four additional air raids struck the 4th Regiment of the 52nd Brigade, which falls under the North and East Tigris Operations Command. The strikes occurred at al-Haliwah airport in Tuz Khurmatu, situated in northeastern Iraq.
The statement confirmed that no injuries or fatalities resulted from the attacks.
The PMF is a government-approved Iraqi security and military coalition established in 2014 after a religious decree issued by Ali al-Sistani, calling for resistance against the ISIS (Daesh) militant organization. It was officially incorporated into Iraq’s national armed forces in 2016.
The United States has alleged that certain PMF factions maintain connections with Iran, while Iraqi groups operating under the banner of the “Islamic Resistance in Iraq” have taken responsibility for assaults on American military installations in the region.
Meanwhile, both the United States and Israel have continued an aerial campaign against Iran since February 28, resulting in more than 1,400 deaths, including that of then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
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