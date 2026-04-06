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Number of Fatalities in Lebanon Rises to Over Fourteen Hundred
(MENAFN) The number of fatalities in Lebanon since early March has risen beyond 1,400 as continued Israeli military operations place a growing burden on civilians, according to official figures released Saturday.
According to reports, Lebanon’s Health Ministry said the death toll has reached 1,422, while 4,294 people have been injured. The ministry also noted that 54 individuals were killed and 156 others wounded in the past 24 hours alone.
The escalation began on March 2, when Israeli forces launched airstrikes along with ground operations in southern Lebanon following a cross-border attack carried out by Hezbollah. This came despite a ceasefire that had been in place since November 2024.
In response, Hezbollah has continued firing rockets into Israel since early March, stating that the attacks are retaliation for ongoing Israeli strikes on Lebanese territory, as well as the killing of Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on Feb. 28.
According to reports, Lebanon’s Health Ministry said the death toll has reached 1,422, while 4,294 people have been injured. The ministry also noted that 54 individuals were killed and 156 others wounded in the past 24 hours alone.
The escalation began on March 2, when Israeli forces launched airstrikes along with ground operations in southern Lebanon following a cross-border attack carried out by Hezbollah. This came despite a ceasefire that had been in place since November 2024.
In response, Hezbollah has continued firing rockets into Israel since early March, stating that the attacks are retaliation for ongoing Israeli strikes on Lebanese territory, as well as the killing of Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on Feb. 28.
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