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Russia Suggests Ukrainian Role in TurkStream Incident
(MENAFN) Russia stated on Monday that Ukraine could potentially be connected to the incident involving the TurkStream gas pipeline.
Speaking during a media briefing in Moscow, Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov addressed statements from Serbian officials reporting the discovery of explosives near the TurkStream route within their territory. He noted that there is no definitive proof identifying those responsible for the attempted sabotage, yet indications of involvement by the Kyiv government may be inferred.
He further remarked: "Previously, as we know, the Kyiv regime was directly involved in such acts of sabotage against critical energy infrastructure. With a high degree of probability, it can be assumed that this time, too, some traces of interference by the Kyiv regime will be discovered."
Peskov also expressed that Moscow anticipates Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was informed during his trip to Türkiye that hostile measures targeting the infrastructure of the TurkStream and Blue Stream gas pipelines are unacceptable.
On Sunday, Ukraine firmly denied efforts to associate Kyiv with the explosives discovered near the Serbia-Hungary section of the TurkStream pipeline. Ukrainian authorities “categorically” dismissed attempts to “falsely link” the country to the incident.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi emphasized that Ukraine “has nothing to do with this,” reiterating the nation’s position.
Speaking during a media briefing in Moscow, Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov addressed statements from Serbian officials reporting the discovery of explosives near the TurkStream route within their territory. He noted that there is no definitive proof identifying those responsible for the attempted sabotage, yet indications of involvement by the Kyiv government may be inferred.
He further remarked: "Previously, as we know, the Kyiv regime was directly involved in such acts of sabotage against critical energy infrastructure. With a high degree of probability, it can be assumed that this time, too, some traces of interference by the Kyiv regime will be discovered."
Peskov also expressed that Moscow anticipates Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was informed during his trip to Türkiye that hostile measures targeting the infrastructure of the TurkStream and Blue Stream gas pipelines are unacceptable.
On Sunday, Ukraine firmly denied efforts to associate Kyiv with the explosives discovered near the Serbia-Hungary section of the TurkStream pipeline. Ukrainian authorities “categorically” dismissed attempts to “falsely link” the country to the incident.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi emphasized that Ukraine “has nothing to do with this,” reiterating the nation’s position.
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