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US Senator Murphy Slams Trump’s Iran Threats as Potential “War Crimes”
(MENAFN) US Democratic Senator Chris Murphy sharply criticized President Donald Trump’s recent threats against Iran, warning that carrying them out would constitute “war crimes,” according to reports.
“Trump is calling reporters today to tell them he is going to commit mass war crimes next week, GOP leaders need to stop him,” Murphy wrote on social media company X.
“Never mind that blowing up bridges and power plants and killing innocent Iranians won’t reopen the Strait. It’s also a clear war crime,” he added.
Earlier, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that Tuesday would be “Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran.” He wrote: “There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F—in’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”
Trump reiterated these threats in several interviews on Sunday as Iran’s restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz continued to push global energy prices higher.
Murphy further criticized Trump for not specifying military targets, saying: “He is promising to bomb all of Iran's power plants and bridges.” He added that Trump’s advisors are encouraging attacks on civilian sites to sow unrest and potentially topple the Iranian regime, warning that such a plan could result in tens of thousands of civilian deaths and create widespread national panic.
“Trump is calling reporters today to tell them he is going to commit mass war crimes next week, GOP leaders need to stop him,” Murphy wrote on social media company X.
“Never mind that blowing up bridges and power plants and killing innocent Iranians won’t reopen the Strait. It’s also a clear war crime,” he added.
Earlier, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that Tuesday would be “Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran.” He wrote: “There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F—in’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”
Trump reiterated these threats in several interviews on Sunday as Iran’s restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz continued to push global energy prices higher.
Murphy further criticized Trump for not specifying military targets, saying: “He is promising to bomb all of Iran's power plants and bridges.” He added that Trump’s advisors are encouraging attacks on civilian sites to sow unrest and potentially topple the Iranian regime, warning that such a plan could result in tens of thousands of civilian deaths and create widespread national panic.
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