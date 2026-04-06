403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel Murders Three People in Gaza in New Attack
(MENAFN) An Israeli drone strike in eastern Gaza City early Sunday killed three Palestinians and injured multiple others, targeting a group of Palestinian security personnel, according to medical sources and eyewitness accounts.
Reports indicate that the victims were transported to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in central Gaza City and Al-Shifa Hospital in the western part of the city following the attack, which struck the Al-Tuffah neighborhood. Witnesses noted that the strike specifically hit personnel near Al-Shawa Square.
Earlier on Saturday, another Israeli drone strike targeted a vehicle in the central Gaza Strip, killing one Palestinian and wounding three others. Additional areas of the enclave were also subjected to Israeli gunfire and naval shelling. The Israeli military has not immediately commented on the incidents.
According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, Israel has continued daily breaches of the ceasefire agreement, resulting in the deaths of 713 Palestinians and injuries to 1,940. The ceasefire was intended to end a two-year military offensive on Gaza that had already claimed over 72,000 lives, wounded 172,000 people, and destroyed 90 percent of civilian infrastructure. The United Nations estimates the cost of reconstruction at roughly $70 billion.
Reports indicate that the victims were transported to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in central Gaza City and Al-Shifa Hospital in the western part of the city following the attack, which struck the Al-Tuffah neighborhood. Witnesses noted that the strike specifically hit personnel near Al-Shawa Square.
Earlier on Saturday, another Israeli drone strike targeted a vehicle in the central Gaza Strip, killing one Palestinian and wounding three others. Additional areas of the enclave were also subjected to Israeli gunfire and naval shelling. The Israeli military has not immediately commented on the incidents.
According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, Israel has continued daily breaches of the ceasefire agreement, resulting in the deaths of 713 Palestinians and injuries to 1,940. The ceasefire was intended to end a two-year military offensive on Gaza that had already claimed over 72,000 lives, wounded 172,000 people, and destroyed 90 percent of civilian infrastructure. The United Nations estimates the cost of reconstruction at roughly $70 billion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment